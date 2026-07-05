Braves Make Austin Riley Change During Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves made a change to their lineup involving Austin Riley against the New York Mets on Sunday.

Atlanta is set for the third game of a four-game series against the Mets on Sunday. The Braves have won the first two games of the series and are coming off a 14-3 rout over the Mets on Saturday.

In the win, third baseman Austin Riley hit fifth and had a solid game, going 1-for-4 with a three-run home run. However, on Sunday, Riley has been dropped in the lineup as he’s now batting seventh.

The Braves’ lineup on Sunday is as follows:

D. Baldwin C

O. Albies 2B

M. Olson 1B

M. Harris II CF

M. Dubón LF

D. Smith DH

A. Riley 3B

M. Yastrzemski RF

J. Jarvis SS

Despite hitting a home run on Saturday, Riley has been dropped in the lineup, but it does make Atlanta’s lineup that much deeper.

Riley is hitting .207 with 9 home runs and 41 RBIs this season, as it’s been a bit of a disappointing season for the veteran third baseman.

First pitch for the Braves vs. Mets is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Austin Riley Sends Clear Message on Struggles

Riley has struggled this season for the Braves, and just a few days ago, he sent a clear message about his struggles.

“Personally, it hasn’t been good, It’s been terrible,” Riley said on June 30. “Awful, everything in between. You know, I’m just trying to figure it out, trying to get in a good position to be able to compete up there.

“Obviously, not doing that right now. So, just trying to take it day-by-day and work every day with Tim (Hyers) and those guys, and in the cage. At some point, you would think it would start turning.”

It’s an honest assessment from Riley, who’s not pleased with how he’s hitting the ball and has now been demoted in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Mets.

Braves Looking for a Bat

Along with Riley, Ha-Seong Kim has also struggled at the plate and was placed on the IL.

With that, Braves insider Jesus Cano of The Athletic believes Atlanta will look for pitching and an impact bat.

“Starting pitching is a priority. Outside of Chris Sale and Martín Pérez, the rotation hasn’t been able to hold a consistent line over the past month. With Robert Suarez going on the injured list, the bullpen could use an extra arm to fill in that void. In addition, booming infield bat since Austin Riley and Ha-Seong Kim are in the middle of the worst seasons of their careers,” Cano wrote.

The Braves struggled in June, which opened the door for the Philadelphia Phillies to get back into contention. Atlanta is 52-35 and is just 3 games up on the Phillies now.