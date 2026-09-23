Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Austin Riley Change During Reds Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Braves lost 4-0 in the series opener on Tuesday.

Austin Riley went 1-for-4 while batting seventh in the loss.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Atlanta Braves announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 9/23 D. Baldwin C M. Dubón LF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy DH B. Hicklen RF H. Kim SS C. Sale SP”

For only the second time in the last 52 games, Austin Riley will feature in the top six of the lineup. He has mostly batted out of the seven or eight spot in the lineup during this stretch.

Perhaps he was moved up with the absence of Ronald Acuña Jr. who departed Tuesday’s game after fouling a ball off himself.

It has been a tough season for the All-Star third baseman. He had previously been a top of the order caliber bat for the Braves, but his struggles have seen him moved down this season.

Overall, he’s batting a career-low .220 with 121 hits, 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 62 runs, 69 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 154 games.

Braves Right Now

At 92-65, the Atlanta Braves have already clinched the National League East. However, they remain behind the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, which means the Braves will likely not have a first-round bye in the postseason. The Braves have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Chris Sale is set to make what is likely his final regular season start. He enters Wednesday’s game with a 14-9 record and a 2.18 ERA in 157.1 innings.

Reds Right Now

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Reds 9/23 J. Brito RF E. De La Cruz SS S. Stewart 1B D. Myers CF E. Suárez DH M. McLain 2B O. Cabrera LF W. Banfield C K. Hayes 3B A. Abbott SP”

At 73-84, the Reds have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.