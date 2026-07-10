Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Cardinals Series

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

The Braves are coming off a 10-5 win over the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with four strikeouts and no hits.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/10 M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin C M. Dubón LF M. Yastrzemski RF A. Riley 3B D. Smith DH J. Jarvis SS C. Sale SP”

Riley remains at the 7th spot in the order to open up the series.

He has moved around in the lineup a lot this season.

The 2021 World Series Champion comes into the night batting .207 with 69 hits, nine home runs, 41 RBIs, 37 runs and five stolen bases in 92 games.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Friday:

@meandmyJs: “Riley still too high up on the lineup”

@joe_miller75: “Move Jarvis up in the lineup and move Riley to the 9 spot.”

@jmbredux: “When Acuna comes back can we keep Jarvis at SS and have Dubon play 3rd for Riley.”

@ChoppinBravos: “It really feels like they should be getting Drake more DH run. Considering the injury, being off his game a little and Bart swinging better than Dom This will be 8/10 in July Drakes caught so far…..”

@PeachStateP: “If your DH bats 8th, he shouldn’t be your DH”

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into the night as the first-place team in the National League East with a 54-38 record in 92 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 27-20 in 47 games on the road).