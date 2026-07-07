Atlanta Braves Make Austin Riley Decision Before Pirates Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will be at PNC Park to open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They are coming off a series where they split four games with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Braves lost Monday’s game by a score of 7-6.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with one walk, two strikeouts and one stolen base.

Atlanta Braves Make Austin Riley Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/7 M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin C M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS H. Waldrep SP”

Riley remains at the 7th spot in the order to open up Tuesday’s series.

He has moved around in the lineup many times this season.

Right now, the two-time MLB All-Star is batting .208 with 67 hits, nine home runs, 41 RBIs, 36 runs and five stolen bases in 89 games.

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Tuesday’s lineup:

@Willthrill1114: “Austin Riley should be batting 10th. They should move him from 3rd base to left out.”

@Tim_Brindle: “That bottom 4 is rough. Smith is done. Riley starting to find it but it’s slow. Yaz inconsistent but probably the best of the 4 currently. Jarvis just needs more time.”

@MHIIMuse: “Paul Skenes has been human this year. With that being said he’s gonna throw a perfect game tonight.”

@DonNJackiStone: “After a late night of travel and an exhausting game, I don’t have much faith in us coming out ahead tonight. I hope the guys prove me wrong.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Tuesday’s series as the first-place team in the National League East with a 52-37 record in 89 games.

They are 25-19 in the 44 games they have played on the road.