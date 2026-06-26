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MLB Veteran Officially Becomes Free Agent After Release From Atlanta Braves

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 02: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on April 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their road trip when they visit the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The Braves will look to rebound after getting swept by the Padres in San Diego.

MLB Vet Becomes Free Agent After Release

GettyCarlos Carrasco #59 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Braves announced several roster moves.

One of their announcements was that Carlos Carrasco had elected free agency.

He is currently 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA in seven games this season.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today placed RHP Robert Suarez on the 15-day injured list, backdated to June 23, with right elbow inflammation, and recalled RHP Hurston Waldrep to Atlanta. The club also outrighted RHP Carlos Carrasco to Triple-A Gwinnett, and he elected free agency.”

The Braves have let go of Carrasco several times this season, so it’s possible that he returns on a Minor League deal.

Before The Braves

GettyCarlos Carrasco #59 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 14, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Carrasco had been in the middle of his second season with Atlanta.

Before the Braves, the 39-year-old had stops with the Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets and New York Yankees (over 17 total MLB seasons).

Over 342 career games, Carrasco has gone 112-105 with a 4.22 ERA.

GettyCarlos Carrasco #59 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 26, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

As noted, it’s very possible that Carrasco comes back to the Braves later this week.

That said, it will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on him.

Looking At The Braves Before San Francisco

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Braves have struggled over the last few weeks.

That said, they still find themselves as the first-place team in the National League East with a 48-31 record in 79 games.

Currently, the Braves have a four-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies (who are in second).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Veteran Officially Becomes Free Agent After Release From Atlanta Braves

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