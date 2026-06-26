MLB Veteran Officially Becomes Free Agent After Release From Atlanta Braves

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their road trip when they visit the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The Braves will look to rebound after getting swept by the Padres in San Diego.

MLB Vet Becomes Free Agent After Release

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Braves announced several roster moves.

One of their announcements was that Carlos Carrasco had elected free agency.

He is currently 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA in seven games this season.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today placed RHP Robert Suarez on the 15-day injured list, backdated to June 23, with right elbow inflammation, and recalled RHP Hurston Waldrep to Atlanta. The club also outrighted RHP Carlos Carrasco to Triple-A Gwinnett, and he elected free agency.”

The Braves have let go of Carrasco several times this season, so it’s possible that he returns on a Minor League deal.

Before The Braves

Carrasco had been in the middle of his second season with Atlanta.

Before the Braves, the 39-year-old had stops with the Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets and New York Yankees (over 17 total MLB seasons).

Over 342 career games, Carrasco has gone 112-105 with a 4.22 ERA.

As noted, it’s very possible that Carrasco comes back to the Braves later this week.

That said, it will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on him.

Looking At The Braves Before San Francisco

The Braves have struggled over the last few weeks.

That said, they still find themselves as the first-place team in the National League East with a 48-31 record in 79 games.

Currently, the Braves have a four-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies (who are in second).