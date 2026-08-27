Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change After Hitless Game vs Dodgers

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves will finish their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Braves won the second game of the series 6-5 on Wednesday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. went 0-for-5 in the win.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Change

Ahead of the series finale, the Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 8/27 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF L. Thomas DH M. Yastrzemski RF A. Riley 3B H. Kim SS C. Sale SP”

Ronald Acuña Jr. will get the day off as he is not in Atlanta’s starting lineup. Aside from going hitless in the Braves win on Wednesday, Acuña Jr. appeared to make a mistake defensively as he allowed Shohei Ohtani to reach second base, while he teased a throw to first base. It appears that the decision to rest Acuña Jr. had nothing to do with that play, as Braves manager Walt Weiss explained the error.

The Athletic’s Jesús Cano posted on X: “I asked Walt Weiss about what he saw during this play where Ohtani advanced to second, on what many of us thought was a failed deke by Ronald Acuña Jr.

He said Acuña was looking to throw to first, but Matt Olson wasn’t there. Hence, the double clutch before the throw to second.”

The five-time All-Star is batting .228 with 70 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 44 runs, 35 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 81 games.

Braves Right Now

After winning the first two games of the series, the Atlanta Braves improved to 78-55. They are now 4.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. However, they remain behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers in the National League.

Left-hander Chris Sale is set to take the mound as the Braves aim for the sweep. Sale enters Thursday’s game with a 12-9 record and a 2.20 ERA in 135 innings.

Dodgers Right Now

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Dodgers 8/27 S. Ohtani DH T. Edman CF M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B T. Hernández LF M. Rojas 2B A. Call RF E. Hernández 3B B. Rortvedt C Y. Yamamoto SP”

At 80-53, the Los Angeles Dodgers hold the second best record in the National League. They have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.