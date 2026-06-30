Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Cardinals Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will begin a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Braves lost the series finale against the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Sunday.

Third baseman Austin Riley went 0-for-4 in the loss.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision

Ahead of the series opener, the Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 6/30 D. Baldwin DH O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF E. White RF A. Riley 3B J. Bart C J. Mateo SS M. Pérez SP”

After batting sixth in the Braves series finale against the Giants, Riley has been moved down in the lineup and will begin the Cardinals series as the team’s No. 7 hitter. Against the Giants, Riley went 1-for-11 with an RBI and two strikeouts.

Prior to the Giants series, Riley said regarding his struggles at the plate, “It’s 100 percent on me. There’s been some encouragement here of late, and hopefully we can continue to build on that and finish the season strong.” Riley added, “I want it more than anybody, to figure it out. I want to perform for my teammates and the fans.”

This season, the three-time All-Star is batting a career-low .209 with 62 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 33 runs, 37 RBIs and four stolen bases in 82 games.

Riley is in the fourth year of a 10-year, $212 million contract.

Braves Right Now

After dropping the series to the Giants, the Atlanta Braves have now lost six of their last seven games. Their division lead over the Philadelphia Phillies is now only 3.5 games. The Braves have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Left-hander Martín Pérez will hope to put an end to their skid. He is set to make his 13th start of the season. Pérez enters Tuesday’s game with a 6-4 record and a 3.00 ERA in 72 innings this season. Peréz lasted only four innings in his last start, allowing three runs against the Padres.

Cardinals Right Now

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals have also announced their starting lineup for Tuesday’s series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Cardinals 6/30 J. Wetherholt 2B I. Herrera C J. Walker RF N. Velázquez DH J. Fermín 3B M. Winn SS L. Nootbaar LF B. Jordan 1B N. Church CF M. Liberatore SP”

At 43-38, the Cardinals are in third place of the National League Central. They have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games.