Braves Announce Chris Sale Move Ahead of Crucial Phillies Series

The Atlanta Braves are getting ready to open a massive four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend.

Atlanta currently leads the Phillies by four games in the National League East, giving them a chance to add some cushion to the lead. But this series also could see the Braves give up some games if they aren’t careful.

The games will be played at Citizens Bank Park, giving the Phillies a potential edge entering the series. But this four-game series isn’t the only time that the two teams will face each other before the playoffs start.

The Braves will be hosting the Phillies for a three-game set later this month. The two rivals will be playing each other seven times in the next 10 games, in what will likely decide how the NL East plays out.

Braves Reveal Chris Sale Decision

Ahead of the game, the Braves have revealed the lineup for the series opener. Within this, it has been confirmed that ace Chris Sale will start the game for the Braves.

Braves 9/4 R. Acuña Jr. RF

D. Baldwin DH

O. Albies 2B

M. Olson 1B

L. Thomas LF

M. Dubón CF

S. Murphy C

A. Riley 3B

H. Kim SS C. Sale SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 4, 2026

Sale has been the ace of the Braves staff all season long, and the team will be counting on him to deliver once again. The left-hander has been lights out lately, but he will need a strong performance to propel Atlanta in this contest.

Overall, the veteran has registered a 2.06 ERA over 24 starts for Atlanta. Sale has thrown 144 innings this year, striking out 177 batters in the process.

One reason for the dominance this year has been Sale seeing a jump in velocity from his fastball. His four-seam fastball has jumped from 94.8 mph in 2025 to 96.1 mph in 2026, making a big difference.

Sale is one of 15 qualifying pitchers to see a jump like this from last year to this season. It has allowed him to dominate in a way that we haven’t seen in years, and the Braves have benefited greatly from this.

The left-hander has his work cut out for him in this game against the Phillies, with Phialdelphia ace Cristopher Sanchez going opposite of him. Sanchez, like Sale, is in the conversation for the NL Cy Young Award after putting together a special season.

Overall, Sanchez has a 2.52 ERA over 28 starts, throwing 175.1 innings. In this time, he has struck out 202 batters.

Having a battle like this to open such a big series is special, and it’s not something that baseball fans should take for granted.

Can Braves Hold Off Phillies in NL East Race?

If the Braves can take care of business this weekend, it could give them some needed cushion in the division race. But the Phillies have been firing on all cylinders lately, winning 15 of their last 18 overall.

However, Atlanta has been very good as well, winning eight of their last 10 games. This series should be a fun one, and for the Braves sake, they can at the very worst, split the series.