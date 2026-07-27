Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change Before Mets Series

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will begin a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Braves won the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Sunday.

Catcher Drake Baldwin went 2-for-3 with three walks during Sunday’s win.

Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Change

Ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Mets, the Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 7/27 R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B J. Bart C J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

With the return of five-time All-Star Ronald Acuña Jr., the Braves moved Drake Baldwin off the leadoff position. Instead, Baldwin, who will start as the team’s designated hitter, will serve as the team’s No. 2 hitter in Monday’s game.

It will mark Baldwin’s 45th game where he has started as the team’s No. 2 hitter this season. In that role Baldwin is batting .285 in 200 plate appearances. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s catcher is batting .307 when leading off this season.

Overall, the All-Star catcher is batting .277 with 88 hits, six doubles, 20 home runs, 58 runs, 56 RBIs and two stolen bases in 82 games.

Braves Right Now

After winning the series against the Orioles, the Atlanta Braves improved to 62-43. They have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games and remain in first place in the National League East, with a 5.5 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Left-hander Martín Pérez is set to make his 16th start of the season. He enters Monday’s game with a 6-6 record and a 3.38 ERA in 85.1 innings this season. Pérez has only finished five innings during one of his last four starts.

Mets Right Now

Meanwhile, the New York Mets are in last place of the National League East at 44-62. They managed to avoid the sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a win on Sunday.

Left-hander Zac Thornton is expected to start for the Mets on Monday. He enters the series opener with a 1-1 record in four previous starts this season. Thornton has a 1.93 ERA in 23.1 innings this season.