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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision During Phillies Series

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Atlanta Braves v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves throws the ball to the pitcher during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have already, at the very least, split this four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, they can clinch the series victory Monday and take three of four games, which would extend their division lead over the Phillies to six games. Atlanta currently holds a five-game lead after Sunday’s comeback victory.

Ahead of Monday afternoon’s Labor Day matchup, Braves manager Walt Weiss made a few slight changes to his starting lineup.

Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

After playing Saturday and sitting Sunday, Kim will return to the lineup for Monday’s finale.

Kim will start at shortstop and bat ninth. He’s gone 4-for-11 at the plate over his last four games.

Here’s the full Braves lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 9/7 R. Acuña Jr. DH D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B L. Thomas RF M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP.”

Kim’s 2026 Season

After the Braves acquired Kim last season, he’s struggled to stay on the field consistently.

He appeared in 24 games for Atlanta during the second half of 2025 and has played in 39 games this season, with injuries largely keeping him sidelined.

Across 97 at-bats, he’s batting an extremely poor .113 with six runs, 11 hits, zero home runs and six RBIs. He’s also slugging .124 with a .327 OPS.

It’s been a brutal stretch for Kim. While he brings a strong presence defensively, he could become almost impossible to play in the postseason if he can’t find his timing at the plate. Atlanta would likely only turn to him in late innings when prioritizing defense.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision During Phillies Series

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