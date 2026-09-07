Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision During Phillies Series

The Atlanta Braves have already, at the very least, split this four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, they can clinch the series victory Monday and take three of four games, which would extend their division lead over the Phillies to six games. Atlanta currently holds a five-game lead after Sunday’s comeback victory.

Ahead of Monday afternoon’s Labor Day matchup, Braves manager Walt Weiss made a few slight changes to his starting lineup.

Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

After playing Saturday and sitting Sunday, Kim will return to the lineup for Monday’s finale.

Kim will start at shortstop and bat ninth. He’s gone 4-for-11 at the plate over his last four games.

Here’s the full Braves lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 9/7 R. Acuña Jr. DH D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B L. Thomas RF M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP.”

Braves 9/7 R. Acuña Jr. DH

D. Baldwin C

O. Albies 2B

M. Olson 1B

L. Thomas RF

M. Harris II CF

M. Dubón LF

A. Riley 3B

H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 7, 2026

Kim’s 2026 Season

After the Braves acquired Kim last season, he’s struggled to stay on the field consistently.

He appeared in 24 games for Atlanta during the second half of 2025 and has played in 39 games this season, with injuries largely keeping him sidelined.

Across 97 at-bats, he’s batting an extremely poor .113 with six runs, 11 hits, zero home runs and six RBIs. He’s also slugging .124 with a .327 OPS.

It’s been a brutal stretch for Kim. While he brings a strong presence defensively, he could become almost impossible to play in the postseason if he can’t find his timing at the plate. Atlanta would likely only turn to him in late innings when prioritizing defense.