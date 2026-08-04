Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Marlins Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Atlanta Braves won their series finale against the Washington Nationals 4-2 on Sunday.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim has not appeared in a game for the Braves since June 30.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

Ahead of the team’s series opener against, the Atlanta Braves announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 8/4 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Yastrzemski LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS G. Holmes SP”

Despite being reinstated prior to the series, Ha-Seong Kim continues to be absent from the team’s lineup.

The Braves announced on August 3 via X: “The #Braves today reinstated INF Ha-Seong Kim and C Sean Murphy from the injured list and designated INF Jorge Mateo for assignment. The club also optioned RHP James Karinchak and RHP JR Ritchie to Triple-A Gwinnett. OF Lane Thomas, RHP Tyler Mahle and LHP Brent Suter were all reported to Atlanta.”

After signing a one-year, $20 million contract, Kim has struggled this season. He’s currently batting .068 with five hits, four runs, three RBIs, 22 strikeouts and one stolen base in 27 games this season.

Jim Jarvis, who is batting .263 this season will get the start at shortstop for Atlanta.

Braves Right Now

Following their series win over the Nationals, the Atlanta Braves improved to 67-45 this season. They have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games and now hold a 7.5 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

Right-hander Grant Holmes is set to make his 21st start this season. He enters Tuesday’s game with a 6-4 record and a 3.88 ERA in 102 innings this season. Holmes has allowed three earned runs in three consecutive outings.

Marlins Right Now

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins improved to 58-55 after a series win over the New York Mets. They have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games.and are now two games behind in the Wild Card Race.

Right-hander Ryan Gusto is expected to make his ninth start this season. He enters Tuesday’s game with an 0-2 record and a 5.31 ERA in 39 innings during 13 total appearances.