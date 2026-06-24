Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change Before Padres Series Finale

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will finish their three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Most recently, the Braves lost 7-6 in extra innings on Tuesday.

Ha-Seong Kim appeared as a pinch runner for the Braves in extra innings.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

Ahead of the series finale on Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 6/24 M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B A. Riley 3B E. White RF J. Bart C J. Mateo DH H. Kim SS M. Pérez SP”

Ha-Seong Kim is back in the starting lineup after being on the bench for the first two games of the series. Kim’s last appearance in the starting lineup came on June 21st against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Kim has struggled this year, after signing a one-year, $20 million contract with the Braves this offseason. The shortstop is batting .081 with five hits, four runs, five RBIs and one stolen base in 22 games.

Kim previously spent four seasons with the San Diego Padres, including posting back-to-back seasons with over 5 WAR in 2022 and 2023, according to Baseball Reference. He then signed a two-year, $29 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, but was later waived during the season.

Mauricio Dubón started the second game of the series at shortstop. Dubón went 2-for-5 with a home run in the loss.

Braves Right Now

After back-to-back losses, the Atlanta Braves fell to 48-30. They remain in first place of the National League East; however, their lead over the Philadelphia Phillies has decreased to 5.5 games.

Left-hander Martín Pérez, who previously played for the San Diego Padres in 2024, will make his 12th start of the season. He enters Wednesday’s matchup with a 6-3 record and a 2.78 ERA across 68 innings.

Padres Right Now

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Padres 6/24 F. Tatis Jr. 2B S. Taylor LF M. Machado 3B X. Bogaerts SS J. Merrill CF M. Andujar DH T. France 1B F. Fermin C J. Bowen RF J. Sears SP”

After winning the first two games of the series, the San Diego Padres are 41-37 on the season. They have gone 6-4 over the last 10 games.