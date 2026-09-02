Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubon Decision During Nationals Series

The Atlanta Braves lost 9-5 against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, and with it being just a two-game series, the finale will be played Wednesday afternoon.

Ahead of the midday matchup, Braves manager Walt Weiss made some notable changes to his lineup, including one involving infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubon.

Braves Announce Dubon Decision

After going 0-for-4 at the plate Tuesday and starting at second base, Dubon will get a rest for the finale before the team shifts its focus to a massive four-game weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ozzie Albies will move back to second base after serving as the designated hitter, while the outfield will feature Mike Yastrzemski in left field, Michael Harris II in center and Ronald Acuna Jr. in right.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 9/2 D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF S. Murphy C M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP.”

Braves 9/2 D. Baldwin DH

R. Acuña Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

O. Albies 2B

M. Harris II CF

S. Murphy C

M. Yastrzemski LF

A. Riley 3B

H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 2, 2026

Dubon’s 2026 Season

In his eighth MLB season, the 32-year-old has continued to find ways to be productive.

In his first year with the Braves, he has appeared in 132 games and is batting .266 with 58 runs, 131 hits, 10 home runs and 64 RBIs while slugging .383 with a .694 OPS.

Looking at the Braves

Atlanta sits at 82-57 overall after its latest loss but is still holding onto a 3.0-game lead in the NL East over the Phillies.

If the season ended today, the Braves would hold the No. 3 seed in the NL postseason. This would force them to play a best-of-three Wild Card series, with all three games at home.