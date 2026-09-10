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Atlanta Braves Announce News on All-Star Pitcher After Rays Series

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Tampa Bay Rays v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Martin Perez #33 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on September 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves avoided the sweep on Thursday afternoon, securing a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Braves relied on a stellar performance from left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez. As of late, Pérez has turned back the clock and returned to his All-Star form from his 2022 season with the Texas Rangers.

He pitched 7.0 shutout innings, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out four batters en route to a win and a historic milestone.

Braves Announce Perez News

After his stellar outing, the Braves announced on social media that Pérez has pitched to a 0.28 ERA across his last six starts at home, which is the lowest mark by a player in the franchise’s history since earned runs became official over 100 years ago in 1912.

“LHP Martín Perez has pitched to a 0.28 ERA across his last six home starts, the lowest mark by a Brave in such a span since earned runs became official in 1912,” the Braves posted on X.

Perez’s 2026 Season

In his 15th MLB season and first year as a member of the Braves, Perez has started 23 games and has truly had his best season since his sole All-Star year.

He’s posted an 8-9 overall record, but he also has a 3.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 94 strikeouts in 124.2 innings pitched.

Braves Right Now

Atlanta improved to 86-61 with the win and has now extended its division lead over the Philadelphia Phillies to 4.0 games after Philadelphia lost to the Houston Astros on Thursday.

The two teams, however, will start a three-game series on Friday that’ll run through the weekend in Atlanta.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Atlanta Braves Announce News on All-Star Pitcher After Rays Series

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