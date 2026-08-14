Atlanta Braves Announce Ozzie Albies Change Before Diamondbacks Series

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a series victory over the New York Mets and, after having Thursday off, they’re back in action Friday night.

Atlanta will begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with left-hander Chris Sale taking the mound against Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. Ahead of the series opener, Braves manager Walt Weiss made a few changes to his lineup.

Braves Announce Ozzie Albies Change

Weiss likes to mix and match his lineup, and that will be the case again Friday. After Albies hit cleanup Wednesday, he’ll move back to the No. 5 spot, with Michael Harris II moving up to fourth.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Ronald Acuna Jr. will move into the No. 2 spot and serve as the designated hitter, while Drake Baldwin will lead off and start at catcher.

Here’s the full Braves lineup:

Braves 8/14 D. Baldwin C

R. Acuña Jr. DH

M. Olson 1B

M. Harris II CF

O. Albies 2B

M. Dubón LF

M. Yastrzemski RF

A. Riley 3B

J. Jarvis SS C. Sale SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 14, 2026

Albies’ 2026 Season

Albies has appeared in all 121 games for the Braves this season and is currently batting .256 with 72 runs, 119 hits, 20 home runs and 64 RBIs. He’s also slugging .432 with a .744 OPS.

He’s been one of Atlanta’s most consistent offensive contributors this season and continues to provide plenty of power from the second base position.

Albies was named to his fourth All-Star team this year and became the first primary second baseman in MLB history to record five or more seasons with at least 20 home runs before turning 30.

Looking at the Braves

Meanwhile, Atlanta enters Friday night with a 73-48 record, giving the Braves the second-best record in the National League behind the Milwaukee Brewers. They also hold a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves have put themselves in a strong position heading into the final stretch of the regular season, with a sizable lead in the NL East.