Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. Move During Cubs Series

The Atlanta Braves lost the series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night but took home the win on Tuesday to even the series at one game apiece.

Ahead of Wednesday’s rubber match, which will feature right-handed pitchers Shota Imanaga for the Cubs and JR Ritchie for Atlanta. Braves manager Walt Weiss decided to make some changes to his starting lineup.

Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. Move

After serving as the designated hitter and batting in the two-hole on Tuesday night. Ronald Acuna Jr. is set to move back to the outfield, getting the start in right field. He’ll also switch places with Drake Baldwin in the batting order and hit leadoff.

Weiss has made it normal for Baldwin and Acuna Jr. to constantly rotate at the top of the order, and both players are coming off stellar performances.

In the team’s 6-3 win, each player recorded two RBIs and a home run to help lead Atlanta to a victory over Chicago.

Here’s the full Braves lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 9/16 R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C H. Kim SS J. Ritchie SP.”

Braves 9/16 R. Acuña Jr. RF

D. Baldwin DH

M. Olson 1B

O. Albies 2B

M. Harris II CF

M. Dubón LF

A. Riley 3B

S. Murphy C

H. Kim SS J. Ritchie SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 16, 2026

Acuna Jr.’s 2026 Season

In his ninth MLB season, Acuna Jr. has spent some time on the IL, limiting him to 99 games with Atlanta this season.

Across those 99 games, he’s recorded 378 at-bats, 57 runs, 96 hits, 18 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases while batting .254 with a .447 slugging percentage and a .793 OPS.