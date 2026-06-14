Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before Mets Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will finish their three-game series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Braves won 3-1 on Saturday to even up the series.

Third baseman Austin Riley went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the loss.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision

Ahead of the final game of the series, the Atlanta Braves announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 6/14 M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B E. White RF M. Yastrzemski LF S. León C B. Elder SP”

After back-to-back games in which Riley has hit fifth in Atlanta’s lineup, Riley has been moved back down to the No. 6 spot. It will mark the 20th game in which Riley has served as the team’s No. 6 hitter. He is currently hitting .206 out of that spot.

The three-time All-Star is currently batting .206 with 52 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBI’s, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 70 games.

Braves Right Now

After Saturday’s win, the Braves improved to 46-24 with the win on Saturday. They maintain an eight-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. The Braves have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Bryce Elder will take the mound for the Braves in the series finale. It will mark his 15th start of the season. He enters Sunday’s game with a 5-3 record and a 2.66 ERA across 84.2 innings pitched this season.

Mets Right Now

Meanwhile, the New York Mets have also announced their lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 6/14 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto DH J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez LF L. Torrens C F. Peralta SP”

After Saturday’s loss, the New York Mets are 31-39. They remain in last place of the National League East and have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Freddy Peralta will make his 15th start for the Mets. Since joining the Mets, Peralta has a 4-5 record with a 4.04 ERA in 78 innings pitched this season. Peralta struggled in his last outing as he allowed six earned runs in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.