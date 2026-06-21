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Atlanta Braves Castoff, 36, Gets New Life in MLB With NL West Opportunity

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John Brebbia #63 of the Colorado Rockies poses.
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Atlanta Braves castoff John Brebbia is getting another opportunity to extend his MLB career after landing with an NL West organization at age 36.

A former Atlanta Braves pitcher is getting another chance to keep his major league career alive. The 36-year-old veteran has landed a new opportunity with an NL West organization, extending a baseball journey that appeared to be nearing its end.

For veteran players in their mid-30s, opportunities can disappear quickly. This latest move gives eight-year big leaguer John Brebbia a fresh path back to the majors and a chance to prove he still belongs on a major league mound.

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John Brebbia’s Colorado Rockies Promotion

The Colorado Rockies selected the contract of right-hander John Brebbia from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, the club announced, filling a bullpen gap opened by injuries and a designation. Right-hander Blas Castaño landed on the 15-day injured list with a right pectoral strain, retroactive to June 18, and left-hander Sammy Peralta was designated for assignment, according to MLB Trade Rumors reporter Mark Polishuk.

Brebbia, 36, will wear No. 60 and is set to make his first major-league appearance of 2026, and his first ever in a Rockies uniform. His road back was anything but easy. He first signed a minor-league deal with Colorado in December 2025 and received a spring training invitation, but the club cut him loose March 23 before Opening Day.

He then joined the Minnesota Twins organization and was assigned to Triple-A St. Paul, where he was released May 20, according to MLB.com. Brebbia re-signed with Colorado on a minor-league deal May 29 and returned to Albuquerque. In seven appearances with the Isotopes, he threw nine scoreless innings, struck out 10 batters and issued zero walks, a line that made Sunday’s phone call seemingly inevitable.

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Why Atlanta Braves Cut Ties With Brebbia — Twice

Brebbia was a 30th-round draft pick of the New York Yankees in 2011. His two stints with Atlanta followed the same dispiriting arc. He posted standout Triple-A numbers, and then failed to carry that performance over once he returned to MLB.

The first came after the Chicago White Sox designated him for assignment Aug. 27, 2024, following a 6.29 ERA across 54 appearances. The Braves signed him Aug. 31 on a minor-league deal and selected his contract the very next day. He delivered a 2.70 ERA with nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings over five games, then elected free agency October 31 after being sent back down.

Brebbia’s second go-round with Atlanta came in 2025 after a right triceps strain derailed his time with the Detroit Tigers. He posted a 7.71 ERA across 19 appearances before a June 15 designation for assignment and an outright release four days later. Brebbia signed another minor-league deal with the Braves on June 24 and performed at a high level at Triple-A Gwinnett, posting a 1.89 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 outings spanning 19 innings.

Atlanta selected his contract Aug. 29. Three MLB appearances produced a 7.71 ERA. The Braves designated him for assignment Sept. 8 and assigned him back to Gwinnett, but Brebbia elected free agency instead.

Across the 2024-25 seasons, Brebbia posted a 6.41 ERA over 78 2/3 innings with the White Sox, Braves and Tigers combined, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The pattern was impossible to ignore: dominant in Triple-A, inconsistent once promoted.

Colorado is betting the Albuquerque version of Brebbia shows up at Coors Field. His career 4.04 ERA across 376 major-league appearances, logged since his 2017 debut with the St. Louis Cardinals, suggests a useful arm is still in there somewhere.

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Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist who covers MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, boxing, golf, and Olympic sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Newspaper and Press Association awards for sports feature writing. He was a sports editor and writer at The Daily Yomiuri in Tokyo, Japan, covering the Olympics, pro baseball, boxing, sumo and other sports. More about Jonathan Vankin

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Atlanta Braves Castoff, 36, Gets New Life in MLB With NL West Opportunity

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