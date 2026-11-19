The Atlanta Braves are big believers in Didier Fuentes, but it appears the rest of MLB feels much the same way.

For the Braves to finally give in to the trade offers they’ve received for Fuentes this early in his career, they’d likely need to get a major talent in return.

That’s what The Athletic’s Jim Bowden suggested in a new article on Thursday. Bowden took the reality that teams want to trade for Fuentes and tried to come up with the best possible deal to help the Braves in return if they deal Fuentes.

His trade pitch? Send Fuentes to the A’s for shortstop Jacob Wilson.

Jacob Wilson to Braves?

Wilson, one of the best contact hitters in baseball, is on a relatively friendly contract and would fill a spot that Atlanta has struggled to fill in recent years.

“Wilson, 24, was the A’s 2023 first-round pick and has slashed .288/.331/.411 over his first 963 plate appearances in the majors,” Bowden writes. “He is signed through 2032 with a club option for 2033 on a club friendly seven-year, $70 million contract that started in 2026. Wilson’s sophomore season wasn’t as strong as his All-Star rookie campaign, but he did show improvement defensively and was slowed some by injuries.”

As long as Atlanta isn’t worried about Wilson’s health, this could be the kind of lineup upgrade that is worth seeking even if it costs Fuentes.

Giving Dider Fuentes Away

The toughest part of this for Atlanta would be sending away Fuentes.

“Fuentes would slot into (the A’s) rotation, and they would control his rights through the 2032 season,” Bowden writes. “Pitching almost exclusively in relief this past season, Fuentes had a 2.45 ERA in 73 1/3 innings for the Braves. He was a starter in the minor leagues and Atlanta has talked about stretching him back out into a starter’s role next season. It would be tough for the Braves to give him up but if they can solve shortstop long term with an affordable asset like Wilson, it might make sense.”

Reports going back a year-plus indicate the Braves have gotten offers for Fuentes and turned them down. It’s clear other teams want him, and it’s also obvious Atlanta thinks highly of him.

To actually move Fuentes would take a player of Wilson’s caliber for the Braves to even consider it.