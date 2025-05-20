Braves Dynamic Duo On Pace That Makes Them MLB’s Best At This Position

The Atlanta Braves are starting to click in May, and much of it has to do with the particular role players who are stepping up.

Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy are not just solid contributors and a depth superpower—they are on a remarkable pace that currently tags them as the best catching tandem in Major League Baseball.

Catchers are usually known more for their defense, pitch framing and leadership than their offensive stats. But Baldwin and Murphy are proving they can do it all, as the Braves proceed with the National League’s best record since April 19.

FanGraphs projects that they will combine for an 8.4 fWAR this season. Their combined projected offensive stats are eye-popping—182 hits, 28 doubles, 45 home runs, 114 RBIs, 79 runs scored and 55 walks. Those are numbers you would expect from yearly MLB All-Stars, especially when they are coming from one position.

Braves Have A Good Thing Going With Their Slugging Catchers

What makes Baldwin and Murphy so special is that they are handling one of the toughest jobs in baseball with utmost grace. Catching is a demanding position that requires a lot of physical and mental effort.

Catchers have to call the game, manage pitchers, block wild pitches and control the running game. Doing all that while also producing offensively is a rare skill. Baldwin and Murphy have mastered this art, amid the Braves’ sudden resurgence.

Baldwin and Murphy’s Latest Outings Are Just Unmatched

When you compare their projected numbers to other catching duos in MLB history, Baldwin and Murphy stand out. It is unusual for a pair of catchers on the same team to perform at such a high level offensively and defensively.

This puts them in rare company, throwing cold water on any potential trade talk; it’s a good problem to have. A huge advantage in the limelight. It has also significantly boosted the pitchers’ confidence, and has helped fuel their impressive efficiency this month.

Of course, staying healthy and consistent throughout a long season is always a challenge for catchers. It’s a physically grueling position that takes a toll on the body. But Baldwin and Murphy have shown they have the durability and work ethic to keep this pace going for Atlanta.

If they continue to perform at this level, Braves fans might be watching their team legitimately compete in October.