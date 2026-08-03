Braves Get Jacob deGrom Trade Update in Hours Before MLB Deadline

The Atlanta Braves could have a surprise trade target in the hours before the MLB deadline on Monday — a former rival pitcher who is a last-minute addition to the trade block.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported early on Sunday that the Texas Rangers had a season-deciding game ahead, one that would determine whether they were buyers or sellers.

“Beat the Houston Astros on Sunday, and perhaps the front office keeps the team intact, or even adds. Lose, and the Rangers could sell, perhaps even in a big way,” Rosenthal wrote, just hours before the Rangers lost to the Astros.

The loss could put Jacob deGrom on the trade block, with the Braves floated as potentially the only destination he would consider.

Braves Could Take Swing at Jacob deGrom

Rosenthal noted that the Rangers have several players who could hit the trade block, with deGrom one of the most interesting cases. Rosenthal noted that deGrom has a no-trade clause, but could be willing to waive it for a team like the Braves.

“Unlike [shortstop Corey] Seager, deGrom has a full no-trade clause, but it’s not out of the question he would waive it to join a contender closer to his home in Florida — the Atlanta Braves perhaps,” Rosenthal noted. “Eovaldi, too, enjoys full no-trade protection. Both pitchers, though, also have big money left on their deals.”

The Rangers have gotten some good performances out of deGrom this season, though he has been largely inconsistent with a 7-7 record and 3.96 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 113.2 innings.

Braves Already Brought in Two Starting Pitchers

The Braves have been active ahead of the MLB trade deadline, landing starting pitcher Tyler Mahle from the San Francisco Giants for reliever Anthony Molina.

As Teddy Ricketson of Yahoo Sports noted, Mahle can add some depth to the pitching rotation in Atlanta, even if he’s not expected to star.

“Mahle, 31, has started 18 games for the Giants this season,” Ricketson reported. “He heads to Atlanta with a 3-9 record and a 5.13 ERA. The Braves won’t be counting on him to become their No. 2 starter, but the veteran arm should be able to eat innings down the stretch to give the franchise an extra option and his teammates some extra rest.”

The Braves had already added to their depth on Saturday, landing Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for outfielder Lane Thomas.

Ricketson noted that the Braves were seen as a contender to land Tarik Skubal before the Detroit Tigers dealt him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and have since turned to other trade targets to boost their starting rotation.

“Atlanta was in the market for starting pitching ahead of the trade deadline due to the numerous injuries to its pitching staff,” Ricketson reported. “Most recently, Reynaldo Lopez was added to the 15-day IL due to left knee inflammation. Spencer Schwellenbach, Hurston Waldrep and Spencer Strider are all currently on the IL.”