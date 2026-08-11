Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Mets Game

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series against the New York Mets at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Braves lost the series opener 8-5 on Monday.

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim did not appear in Monday’s loss.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 8/11 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. DH M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón LF M. Yastrzemski R A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is once again absent from the team’s starting lineup. Instead, rookie Jim Jarvis will get the start at shortstop. Jarvis also started the team’s series opener on Monday.

Ha-Seong Kim has struggled mightily this season and has battled for playing time. He has only started one game since coming off the injured list on Aug. 3.

Kim is currently in the middle of an 0-for-26 drought that dates back to June 6th.

Overall, the Braves shortstop is batting .067 with five hits, five runs, three RBIs and one stolen base in 29 games.

Kim signed a one-year, $20 million contract prior to the season.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

After Monday’s loss, the Atlanta Braves have now dropped three out of their last four games. Despite this, they remain in first place in the National League East at 71-48, with a 7.5 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Martín Pérez will make his 19th start of the season. Pérez enters Tuesday’s game with a 7-6 record and a 3.14 ERA in 100.1 innings. Pérez did not allow a hit over three innings during his last start. His outing was cut short due to a weather delay.

Mets Right Now

Meanwhile, the New York Mets have won six out of their last seven games. New York has gone 6-4 over their last 10 games. Despite this hot stretch, the Mets remain in last place in the National League East at 53-67.

Right-hander Nolan McLean is expected to make his 24th start of the season for New York. He enters Tuesday’s game with an 8-7 record and a 3.51 ERA in 130.2 innings. McLean struggled during his last outing as he allowed five runs over five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.