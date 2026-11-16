Braves Linked to Free Agent Reunion With 2021 World Series Champ

The Atlanta Braves could use an injection of good vibes this offseason.

What better way to do that than to sign a free agent who was a key member of their 2021 World Series title team?

That’s the new suggestion from MLB.com’s Will Leitch in an article that came out on Sunday.

Leitch thinks the Braves should be doing what they can to sign Joc Pederson.

Joc Pederson Braves Rumor

Leitch recognizes in his blurb about Pederson just how key Pederson was to the 2021 Braves.

He also points out that even five years later, Pederson remains a useful hitter against right-handed pitching.

Pederson wouldn’t break the bank, but he’d bring some excitement to Atlanta.

“The pearls! Bring back the pearls! The tastefully adorned Pederson was a hero for the 2021 World Series champion Braves, who acquired him from the Cubs that July, and it’s possible he’ll be forever identified with the team despite only playing 64 games for them in his career,” Leitch writes.

The main question fans would have is if Pederson would still be useful. And if used properly, he probably would be.

“A return could make some real sense for a team that could use a little bit more punch in the lineup, especially if the Braves choose not to bring back Jurickson Profar following his second suspension for a banned performance-enhancing substance,” Leitch writes. “Pederson is a platoon bat, but he had an .834 OPS against right-handed pitching in 2026, and he could bring back all sorts of happy October memories for Atlanta.”

Pederson shouldn’t hit against lefty pitchers, but against righties, he still does damage.

Easy Replacement for Profar

As Leitch mentions, the Braves are dealing with the oft-suspended Jurickson Profar.

Profar has much more defensive versatility than Pederson, but the Braves also have a few other players who they can move around the diamond. And there are plenty of other defensive-minded players on the free agent market.

The reality is that Pederson’s bat is the kind that could prove to be an immense value. Atlanta plans to play in big games in 2027. Pederson has delivered in big games for the Braves before. It’s a reunion that would make a lot of sense.