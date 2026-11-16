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Braves Linked to Free Agent Reunion With 2021 World Series Champ

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 11: Joc Pederson #3 of the Texas Rangers hits an RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Chase Field on September 11, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves could use an injection of good vibes this offseason.

What better way to do that than to sign a free agent who was a key member of their 2021 World Series title team?

That’s the new suggestion from MLB.com’s Will Leitch in an article that came out on Sunday.

Leitch thinks the Braves should be doing what they can to sign Joc Pederson.

Joc Pederson Braves Rumor

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 10: Joc Pederson #3 of the Texas Rangers reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 10, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

Leitch recognizes in his blurb about Pederson just how key Pederson was to the 2021 Braves.

He also points out that even five years later, Pederson remains a useful hitter against right-handed pitching.

Pederson wouldn’t break the bank, but he’d bring some excitement to Atlanta.

“The pearls! Bring back the pearls! The tastefully adorned Pederson was a hero for the 2021 World Series champion Braves, who acquired him from the Cubs that July, and it’s possible he’ll be forever identified with the team despite only playing 64 games for them in his career,” Leitch writes.

The main question fans would have is if Pederson would still be useful. And if used properly, he probably would be.

“A return could make some real sense for a team that could use a little bit more punch in the lineup, especially if the Braves choose not to bring back Jurickson Profar following his second suspension for a banned performance-enhancing substance,” Leitch writes. “Pederson is a platoon bat, but he had an .834 OPS against right-handed pitching in 2026, and he could bring back all sorts of happy October memories for Atlanta.”

Pederson shouldn’t hit against lefty pitchers, but against righties, he still does damage.

Easy Replacement for Profar

Seattle Mariners v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Jurickson Profar #7 of the Atlanta Braves catches a deep fly ball hit by Jorge Polanco #7 of the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning at Truist Park on September 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As Leitch mentions, the Braves are dealing with the oft-suspended Jurickson Profar.

Profar has much more defensive versatility than Pederson, but the Braves also have a few other players who they can move around the diamond. And there are plenty of other defensive-minded players on the free agent market.

The reality is that Pederson’s bat is the kind that could prove to be an immense value. Atlanta plans to play in big games in 2027. Pederson has delivered in big games for the Braves before. It’s a reunion that would make a lot of sense.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Braves Linked to Free Agent Reunion With 2021 World Series Champ

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