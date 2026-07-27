Braves Get Great News on $108 Million Pitcher in Final Days Before Trade Deadline

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly aiming to boost their rotation before next week’s MLB trade deadline, and could have the chance to land a $108 million pitcher on a bargain deal.
The Braves have reportedly been in the hunt for some starting pitching as they aim to solidify their playoff standing and gear up for a potential World Series run, and the asking price of a suggested target could be coming down.
Seattle Mariners Listening to Offers for Braves Trade Target
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported on Monday that the Seattle Mariners are active in trade discussions, with starter Luis Castillo at the top of the trade block.
“The Mariners have had conversations with other clubs about possible deals involving their starting pitchers, according to industry sources, and there is an increasing likelihood that either Luis Castillo or Emerson Hancock is moved in the next week to address one of the Mariners’ clear needs: a right-handed bat and a relief pitcher,” Jude reported.
Judge noted that the team would only deal one of those pitchers, and Castillo is the more likely target given his value.
“Castillo is the more proven of the two right-handers. A 33-year-old, three-time All-Star, Castillo has rebounded from a rough start to the season to post a 3.35 ERA in his last nine outings,” Jude wrote.
Reporter Mark Morales-Smith of SI.com suggested the Braves could land Castillo for catcher Sean Murphy and shortstop HS Kim. Morales-Smith added that a move to Atlanta could help Castillo shake some of his struggles this season.
“Struggling players tend to thrive when they make the move to Atlanta and get their careers back on track,” Morales-Smith wrote. “We’ve seen it time and again with this team.”
Mariners Ready to Make a Deal on Luis Castillo
Reporter Daniel Kramer of MLB.com suggested that the Mariners could be especially motivated to unload Castillo ahead of the August 3 trade deadline. He is owed $32.5 million over the next year and has a $25 million vesting option for 2028 if he reaches 180 innings next season, Kramer noted, and the Mariners could be willing to eat some of his salary in a trade to avoid those milestones.
“Basically, even if the Mariners were open to eating some of that money — which they would be for a legitimate return — it might not move the needle enough for teams with CBT implications. There’s also the fact that Castillo turns 34 in December,” Kramer wrote.
Kramer added that the Mariners seem increasingly likely to take an active approach to the trade deadline, which was reflected in statements this weekend from president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto.
“I said it coming out of the All-Star break, we all need to be better,” Dipoto said. “For all of us, it just has to pick up, because if we continue to play the way we’re playing, we’re not going anywhere.
“We can continue to be confident about the talent on this roster. But at some time, we have to stir the talent up and try to get it moving in the right direction.”
Braves Get Great News on $108 Million Pitcher in Final Days Before Trade Deadline