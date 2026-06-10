Braves Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sale Start Against White Sox

The Atlanta Braves lost a shocker to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Up 4-0, they allowed the White Sox to come all the way back and win in walk-off fashion.

One of the pitchers who helped blow the lead will be designated for assignment as a result.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco has been DFA’d, per the Braves’ social media page.

In corresponding moves, the Braves selected right-handers James Karinchak and JR Ritchie, while placing right-hander Tyler Kinley on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 8 with right elbow inflammation.

So, what does this mean for the roster?

What Did the Atlanta Braves Do?

Carrasco is no stranger to this cycle. The Braves have designated him for assignment quite a few times this season already.

After a rough last few years as a starter, the age-39 pitcher has transitioned to a reliever with Atlanta.

In five games (nine innings), Carrasco has given up three runs, one of which was from Tuesday night’s loss.

Carrasco was a good starter in the 2010s, but his time has passed as he enters the twilight of his career. He’ll likely spend some time in the minors and be called up again in the case of injury.

In his place, Karinchak will likely pitch for the first time since the 2023 season.

The Cleveland Guardians selected Karinchak in the ninth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Bryant University. He would debut in the 2019 season and spent five years as one of Cleveland’s high-leverage relievers.

With former closer Emmanuel Clase, they formed a lethal one-two punch in the late innings. However, injuries would cause Karinchak to take a step back for a couple of years. Now, he’s back in the majors.

Ritchie is a former first-round pick by the Braves and debuted this season. He gave mixed results, with a 4.56 ERA in five starts.

The loss of Kinley will hurt, as he was doing quite well and eating up a lot of innings. In 31 games, Kinley had a 3.18 ERA.

However, this new elbow inflammation is worrisome.

How Will the Bullpen Fare?

Despite a total collapse by the bullpen in Tuesday night’s game, fans shouldn’t worry about the bullpen.

Karinchak and potentially Ritchie should slide into a bullpen that has been one of the best in baseball.

Despite the deflating walk-off loss to the White Sox, Robert Suarez and Raisel Iglesias are still the best setup and closer duo in baseball.

While Iglesias hadn’t given up a home run before the walk-off to White Sox outfielder Braden Montgomery in his debut, it was bound to happen at some point.

Iglesias still has a 1.21 ERA, and Suarez has a minuscule 0.61 ERA.

Those two alone have made the Braves one of the most dominating teams in the game.

Currently owning the best record in baseball, the Braves don’t have much to worry about, even after a devastating loss.

Chris Sale will take the mound against his former team on Wednesday, as the Braves will look to avenge the walk-off loss.