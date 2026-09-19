Braves’ Matt Olson Between Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews on Record List

It can be harder to recognize greatness in the moment.

It’s easy to look back at the history of the Atlanta Braves and know just how good Hank Aaron and Eddie Mathews were.

It’s harder to sit and watch right now and recognize that Matt Olson is one of the most talented ballplayers to ever wear a Braves uniform.

But each and every day — and Olson certainly doesn’t miss a day at the office — the big left-handed slugger proves that to be more and more true.

Matt Olson on Braves HR Record List

Olson has been a superstar since his arrival to the Braves from the A’s.

This is his fifth season with Atlanta, and on Friday night, he notched his 40th home run of the year:

Matt Olson has his second career 40+ HR season! 💥 pic.twitter.com/QzsOZOYIPK — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2026

The homer has also given Olson an outside shot at a cool record.

At the moment, he ranks second in Braves history for most home runs hit with the team in his first five years with the franchise, according to MLB’s Sarah Langs.

First on that list is Eddie Mathews, who hit 190 homers in his first five years with the Braves.

Olson is up to 186 home runs and counting. There’s just more than a week left in this season, so he’d need to get hot, but it’s not out of the question that he catches Mathews.

The lefty has already passed a few other impressive names. Hank Aaron is in third place on the list, having homered 140 times in his first five years with the Braves.

Bob Horner had 138 home runs in that time frame, and Wally Berger had 135.

Olson was already established as one of the league’s top sluggers when he arrived from Oakland, and he certainly hasn’t disappointed. He essentially had the unenviable task of replacing Freddie Freeman, and Olson has done it with grace.

Braves Standings

Olson’s homer came on a great night for the Braves. With their win on Friday night, a 6-2 victory in Houston over the Astros, Atlanta clinched a playoff berth.

It’ll be their eighth postseason appearance in nine years.

Atlanta hasn’t yet clinched the NL East Division but is in the driver’s seat to hold off the Philadelphia Phillies and do that, too.

Olson was a part of the cause that aided right-hander Tyler Mahle, who had a great outing on the mound Friday and continues to be sharp since being traded for from the San Francisco Giants before the deadline.

This is a Braves team that appears to be clicking on all cylinders, and Olson is right near the heart of that.