Braves-Phillies Start Time Officially Changed by MLB After Padres-Cubs

The biggest game of the season for both the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies had an uncertain start time until the middle of the night on the East Coast less than 24 hours before first pitch.

The start time is official now, but it was admittedly an odd waiting game.

The Braves and Phillies wouldn’t know when they’d play until both the Yankees-Red Sox and Padres-Cubs games were over on Wednesday evening, so there’s a decent chance that players on those teams went to bed not sure if they’d be playing an afternoon game or a night game.

They’ll wake up to the official news, though: Night game it is.

The Braves are hosting the Phillies for the decisive Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series. The winner will move on to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. The loser will go home.

Everything will be on the line for these teams Thursday night.

What Time is Braves-Phillies Starting?

First pitch is officially scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

That’s 5 p.m. Pacific for any Dodgers fans who might be tuning in.

There had been the possibility that this game would be played at 2 p.m. ET, which is when the first two games of the series began.

But in the end, it’ll be a national spotlight in primetime for the Braves and Phillies with their seasons on the line.

Why Did Start Time Change?

The reality of the change is that it depended on the other games happening in the Wild Card Round.

If either Cubs-Padres or Red Sox-Yankees went to a Game 3 of their own, that’d keep the Braves and Phillies in the afternoon and have those teams playing at night.

But all three of the other Wild Card Series have ended in two-game sweeps. In the AL, the White Sox swept the Astros and the Yankees swept the Red Sox. In the NL, the Padres swept the Cubs.

That leaves just one game to be played on Thursday, and it’s the decisive clash between NL East foes.

It’ll be one of those potential classics. All hands will be on deck from a pitching perspective. One big swing could decide an entire season.

Neither team has named an official starting pitcher.

For Atlanta, it looks like Grant Holmes will get some innings.

For Philadelphia, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler may both be available.

The suspense will get a chance to build all day long before these teams take the field in Atlanta for a right to extend their season. It promises to be a special night of baseball — after it first seemed like it may take place in the afternoon.