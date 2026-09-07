Braves Have Rising Pitcher With Confusingly Same Name as Former MLB Player

Logan Forsythe is a familiar name to some baseball fans.

He was a long-time utility infielder who played for a bunch of MLB teams. He’s retired now, but he stuck around long enough to be a known commodity for baseball fans.

These days, there’s another Logan Forsythe pushing toward the major leagues. He’s a pitching prospect in the Atlanta Braves system.

He’s not the old Forsythe changing positions, though. And amazingly, he doesn’t appear to be related.

Yes, there’s another Logan Forsythe in professional baseball, but by everything that’s available online, he seems to be his own man, not connected to the long-time infielder.

Weird, right? It’s certainly a wild coincidence.

The Pitching Logan Forsythe

Baseball Reference would reflect on the pitcher Forsythe’s page if either his father or uncle was the former MLB infielder, and it shows no such information.

Some Google searches don’t find anything like that, either, so it really does seem to be a coincidence.

The pitching Forsythe was a 13th-round pick of the Braves in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Louisiana Tech. He grew up in Mississippi and also spent college time at Mississippi State.

The pitching Forsythe is a reliever who spent each of his first two professional seasons at Single-A Augusta.

In 2025, he made just five appearances and allowed six runs in nine innings (6.00 ERA).

This was Forsythe’s first full professional season, and in 29 appearances and 55 innings, he had a 3.93 ERA.

The pitching Forsythe struck out 10.0 batters per nine innings, which is great. The problem is he walked 7.5 batters per nine innings. He’ll have to solve that to move up the minor league ladder.

The Retired Logan Forsythe

The retired Forsythe is 39 years old — 16 years old than the pitcher.

He was originally from Memphis, Tennessee, and then he went to the University of Arkansas. The San Diego Padres made the infielder a first-round pick in the 2008 MLB Draft.

The infielder played in parts of 10 MLB seasons, spending time with the Rays, Padres, Dodgers, Rangers, Twins and Marlins.

He had his most success for the Rays, compiling 9.4 of his 11.7 Wins Above Replacement for Tampa Bay.

The infielder Forsythe played in 970 career games and was a .244 hitter. He hit 71 homers in his career with a .695 OPS.

Forsythe’s best seasons were 2015 (.281 average, 33 doubles, 17 homers) and 2016 (.264 average, 24 doubles, 20 homers) with the Rays.

He last played in MLB during the 2020 season when he appeared in 12 games with the Marlins (pictured atop the article).

It’ll take a lot for the pitching Forsythe to reach the major leagues, but if he does, it’d make for an amazing coincidence. There can’t be too many MLB crossovers with the same name who had no relation, as appears to be the case here.