Braves Predicted to Sign 3-Time All-Star

The Atlanta Braves certainly aren’t looking ahead to the offseason yet. They have big playoff goals to try and achieve.

But eventually, lockout-pending, free agency will arrive in MLB. And with the Braves as talented as they are, they won’t be able to take for granted the opportunity to continue getting better.

One place Atlanta probably could grow its roster is left field, which has featured some different players out there throughout this season.

An obvious name will be available in free agency that could take that spot if the Braves choose to go this route: Randy Arozarena.

Randy Arozarena to Braves?

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley predicted in a new article on Wednesday that the Braves will be signing Arozarena this offseason.

He adds that he thinks it’d be a three-year contract for the slugging outfielder.