Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. Free Agency Has $17 Million Catch

The Atlanta Braves have some decisions to make when the season ends.

Multiple stars, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies, are technically slated for free agency.

Technically is the key word, though, because it’d be shocking if Acuna or Albies reached the open market.

Albies has a $7 million club option that the Braves will almost certainly pick up.

Acuna’s decision is just about as easy.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Contract

Acuna’s contract has a $17 million club option for the 2027 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan, in a new article on Thursday, slotted that contract under the option “likely to be picked up by the team” heading.

For Acuna, like with Albies who is in the same spot, that’s an understatement.

All of the baseball world would be shocked if Acuna isn’t playing for that money for the Braves next season (assuming a potential lockout doesn’t take out the whole year).

Acuna signed his current contract before the 2019 season, and it was for eight years and $100 million.

Much like with Albies (seven years, $35 million), Acuna was taking long-term financial security in exchange for a deal that could end up looking undercooked by the team it reaches its conclusion.

The Braves have certainly gotten their money’s worth out of the contract, and they aren’t close to done.

Not only does Acuna have a club option that will pay him $17 million in 2027. He has another club option for 2028 that will also pay him $17 million.

The Braves have essentially been underpaying Acuna relative to fair-market value for the entirety of the deal.

Of course, no one will feel that bad for Acuna. He’s still earned life-changing money. It’s just been a good deal for the Braves.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Future

The current contract takes Acuna through his age-30 season, so he could have a chance at a big signing heading into the 2029 season (assuming the Braves pick up each of the two option years).

There will be a little more uncertainty surrounding Acuna than some players, because injuries have been a defining feature of his career. He runs a lot less than he used to because of his health history, and teams will certainly be watching how he performs over the next couple campaigns.

The Braves would certainly be a favorite contender to bring Acuna back even once he reaches free agency, although if he’s near the top of his powers still, there will definitely be other suitors, too.

For now, Acuna is trying to finish the 2026 season strong. He has played in 94 games and hit 16 home runs while stealing 20 bases and putting up a .780 OPS. It’s not quite up to his high-end standard, but if he can deliver down the stretch and into October, that’ll be just fine for everyone in Atlanta.