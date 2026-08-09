Braves Tried to Land Logan Webb

The Atlanta Braves tried to swing a trade for San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

With Atlanta back on its way to the postseason this year, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos tried to swing a trade to acquire another high-level pitcher to help beef up its rotation ahead of the playoffs.

We already know that the Braves tried to acquire Jacob deGrom from the Texas Rangers, but he used his no-trade clause to block the deal.

Now, we know that Atlanta tried to get Webb, too.

Braves Tried to Get Logan Webb

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Braves tried to trade for Webb, the Giants‘ ace, but San Francisco was not interested in trading him.

“While Atlanta was rebuffed in an attempt to land Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers, who was unwilling to waive his no-trade rights, it was among the teams that also tried to land San Francisco Giants All-Star pitcher Logan Webb. The Giants declined to move him with two years still remaining on his contract. ‘He’s a guy that I think we all see as somebody that can mentor the next wave of pitchers that come through San Francisco,’ Buster Posey, president of baseball operations, told reporters. ‘And yes, I do think there’s still a chance, as bad as this year has been, that we can be a team that’s in contention,'” Nightengale wrote.

Logan Webb Is an Elite Pitcher

It’s no surprise that the Giants received calls about Webb, one of MLB’s elite starting pitchers.

The 29-year-old Rocklin, California, native is currently in his eighth MLB season, all coming with the Giants. He has terrific career numbers, throwing a 3.42 ERA in 200 career starts with 23.5 bWAR racked up. He has also been named an All-Star the last three seasons.

Webb has two more seasons left on his current deal with the Giants, paying him $23 million and $24 million the next two years, respectively. With that in mind, it made sense for Atlanta to try and pry him away from the Giants at the deadline, though they were ultimately rebuffed.