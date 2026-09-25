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Braves’ Tyler Mahle Loses $1 Million Over 1 Inning

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Tyler Mahle pitches for the Braves.
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Tyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Tyler Mahle had been absolutely brilliant on the mound since the Atlanta Braves acquired him in a trade from the San Francisco Giants.

That is, until Thursday — when Mahle had his worst start with the Braves at an unfortunate time.

Mahle allowed five earned runs in five innings before being pulled.

Painfully, Mahle needed six innings to earn a $1 million contract incentive.

Tyler Mahle’s Missing Inning

According to Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Mahle’s contract includes an incentive that pays him an extra $1 million if he reaches 150 innings for the season.

Entering Thursday night, Mahle had thrown 144 between the Giants and the Braves. Six more innings, in what would be his final start of the regular season, would get the job done.

If Mahle had pitched how he had already for the Braves, six innings would’ve been no problem.

But he got hit around, and his pitch count got up there, and Mahle had to be pulled.

Mahle acknowledged to reporters after the game that he knew he needed six innings for the bonus, but did add, “I don’t think it hindered my performance at all.

Braves manager Walt Weiss also noted that in a perfect world, he would’ve loved to make it happen for Mahle, but that on this night, it didn’t make sense to push him.

It seems like there’s a decent chance the Braves decide to step in and pay out the bonus at 149 innings, given the spirit of the clause, and the fact that it’s an easy way for a franchise to build good will that other players will notice when they’re considering what team to sign with.

Tyler Mahle With Braves

The 31-year old Mahle had a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts with the Giants before being traded.

Even with the bumpy Thursday night, Mahle has a 1.99 ERA in nine starts with Atlanta.

He has improved his walk rate, home run rate and hit rate considerably with the Braves, which has added up to impressive improvements in results.

Of note at this point: Mahle has never pitched in the playoffs. So while even though he didn’t quite get to his contract incentive, there’s more work to be done. Atlanta is going to the postseason, and Mahle will surely be called upon to make his playoff debut and try to get back on track.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Braves’ Tyler Mahle Loses $1 Million Over 1 Inning

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