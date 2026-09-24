Atlanta Braves Announce Brutal Martín Pérez News Before Reds Series Finale

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to begin the series finale of a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The Reds won Game 1 of the series 4-0 on Tuesday. The Braves won the second game 302 on Wednesday.

Before Thursday’s game against the Reds, the Braves announced brutal news involving left-hander Martín Pérez.



Atlanta Braves Announce Rough Martín Pérez News Amid Cincinnati Reds Series





The Braves are placing Pérez on the injured list with lower back inflammation, according to Braves manager Walt Weiss.



From WSB-TV’s Alison Mastrangelo on X: BREAKING: Martin Perez has lower back inflammation and will go on the IR. Walt Weiss says he felt it in his last outing in Houston. Perez will be out for at least 2 weeks, but optimistic that maybe he can come back later in the playoffs.



https://twitter.com/AlisonWSB/status/2103228678478156009?s=20

Looking at Atlanta Braves LHP Martín Pérez

Pérez, 35, has posted a 3.04 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 102 strikeouts over 142 innings with Atlanta this season.

Pérez signed a minor-league deal with the Braves over the offseason. Atlanta selected his contract in late March. Roughly two weeks later, the Braves designated the southpaw for assignment.

The left-hander cleared waivers and elected free agency. He quickly signed another minor-league deal with Atlanta and the Braves selected his contract once again in mid-April.

Pérez missed about two weeks in July due to a left forearm contusion, but he had otherwise been healthy until his recent injury emerged.

Pérez made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2012. He pitched for the Rangers through the 2018 season.

The southpaw spent the 2019 season with the Minnesota Twins, and the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

He returned to the Rangers for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, helping the team win its first World Series in franchise history.

Pérez played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres in 2024. He spent the 2025 season with the Chicago White Sox.

Pérez has a career ERA of 4.30 with 1,255 strikeouts over 1,773 2/3 innings.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves have already clinched the NL East title. They are in first place in the division with a 93-65 record.

The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers have already clinched a top-two seed in the NL. One more Los Angeles Dodgers win or one more Braves loss will clinch the Dodgers a top-two seed.

Therefore, the Braves will most likely host the last Wild Card team in the NL Wild Card round next week. If the season ended today, Atlanta would play Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs.