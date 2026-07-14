Bryce Harper Makes Heartfelt Statement About Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones

On Tuesday night, Bryce Harper will play in his ninth MLB All-Star Game.

The Philadelphia Phillies star is in the middle of another strong season.

He is batting .260 with 89 hits, 20 home runs, 57 RBIs, 59 runs and five stolen bases in 97 games.

Bryce Harper Makes Heartfelt Statement Chipper Jones

In a recent interview with FOX Sports, Harper made a nice comment about Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones when asked about All-Star weekend.

Derek Jeter: “When you come in your first time, I mean, you’re wide-eyed. You don’t really want to speak. I’m talking from my perspective. You don’t want to talk to anyone. You just go to your locker. You get dressed and you go out. Tell me how that’s changed now. You are I don’t want to date you, but you’re the elder statesman, one of the elder statesmen here. How has that changed in terms of the young guys coming up to you?”

Harper responded: “Yeah, I mean the first time I did it, it was Chipper’s last [All-Star Game] and so being able to kind of enjoy that moment… Chipper was a guy that I grew up watching. I mean, he was on TBS every night, you know, right?… Braves had national games, so he was one of the guys I watched… I was kind of like that too. It’s the same thing. You go in there, you don’t know what’s going on. You grew up watching these guys. I could be their kid, right? I mean, 19 years old.”

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Looking At Chipper