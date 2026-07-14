Hi, Subscriber

Bryce Harper Makes Heartfelt Statement About Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies is introduced before the 2026 Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park on July 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, Bryce Harper will play in his ninth MLB All-Star Game.

The Philadelphia Phillies star is in the middle of another strong season.

He is batting .260 with 89 hits, 20 home runs, 57 RBIs, 59 runs and five stolen bases in 97 games.

Bryce Harper Makes Heartfelt Statement Chipper Jones

GettyManager Chipper Jones looks on ahead of the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports, Harper made a nice comment about Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones when asked about All-Star weekend.

Derek Jeter: “When you come in your first time, I mean, you’re wide-eyed. You don’t really want to speak. I’m talking from my perspective. You don’t want to talk to anyone. You just go to your locker. You get dressed and you go out. Tell me how that’s changed now. You are I don’t want to date you, but you’re the elder statesman, one of the elder statesmen here. How has that changed in terms of the young guys coming up to you?”

Harper responded: “Yeah, I mean the first time I did it, it was Chipper’s last [All-Star Game] and so being able to kind of enjoy that moment… Chipper was a guy that I grew up watching. I mean, he was on TBS every night, you know, right?… Braves had national games, so he was one of the guys I watched… I was kind of like that too. It’s the same thing. You go in there, you don’t know what’s going on. You grew up watching these guys. I could be their kid, right? I mean, 19 years old.”

Looking At Chipper

GettyATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Chipper Jones #10 reacts to a David Ross #8 of the Atlanta Braves three run home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Turner Field on September 30, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Bryce Harper Makes Heartfelt Statement About Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x