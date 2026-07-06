Braves Part Ways With 17-Year Veteran Pitcher Before Mets Finale

Pitcher Carlos Carrasco’s time as an Atlanta Brave may finally be over.

The 39-year-old pitcher was designated for assignment Monday, ahead of the series finale against the New York Mets.

Carrasco was in his second season with the Braves after posting a 9.88 ERA in three starts last season following a midseason trade with the New York Yankees. Since then, he’s been DFA’d by the Braves a staggering seven times, including six times just this year.

Carrasco pitched most recently in Sunday’s 10-9 loss to the Mets, allowing five runs on five hits over two innings out of the bullpen.

Braves Call Up 2022 First-Round Pick

Carrasco’s DFA isn’t solely tied to his performance. Since the veteran right-hander cannot be optioned to the minor leagues, the DFA allows the Braves to clear a roster spot for a younger arm.

In this case, the Braves called up pitcher Owen Murphy. The 22-year-old, a 2022 first-round draft pick (20th overall) out of high school, was 5-7 with a 4.44 ERA in 16 starts for Triple-A Gwinnett this season. The Braves also recalled right-hander JR Ritchie and placed left-hander Martin Perez on the 15-day injured list with a left wrist contusion.

If Carrasco clears waivers, he can either rejoin the Braves or elect free agency.

Carrasco Has Struggled Out of Bullpen

Carrasco has struggled this season, recording a 5.94 ERA in eight appearances out of the Braves’ bullpen. In 16.2 innings, he has allowed 21 hits while striking out seven and walking two. The home run he allowed Sunday, by outfielder Tyrone Taylor, was the third he’s surrendered this season.

Despite his ineffectiveness, Carrasco remains well-respected throughout MLB. He led the American League in wins in 2017, going 18-6 with a 3.29 ERA with Cleveland. He won another 17 games in 2018 before missing extensive time in 2019 after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. He returned later that season and was named the AL Comeback Player of the Year.

In 17 MLB seasons, Carrasco is 112-105 with a 4.24 ERA.