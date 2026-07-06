Braves Named Best Trade Fit for Tigers All-Star Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves are undoubtedly a team to watch between now and the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. With the Braves currently at the top of the National League East, there is a clear expectation that they will be buyers this year.

One of the Braves’ top needs heading toward the trade deadline is pitching help. This is especially the case when it comes to their starting rotation, as it is clear that it could use a boost.

Because of this, the Braves are now being viewed as a prime potential landing spot for a star pitcher from the Detroit Tigers.

In a recent article for ESPN, MLB insider Jeff Passan named the “best fits” for Tigers pitcher Casey Mize and listed the Braves as the first team.

“While Mize has twice hit the injured list with a strained groin, his most recent start illustrates why he’ll be in high demand if Detroit decides to punt,” Passan wrote. “Best fits: Braves, Padres, Cubs, Brewers, White Sox, A’s, Cardinals, Rays, Diamondbacks, Blue Jays.”

With the Braves needing pitching help, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a potential fit for Mize. There is no question that he would help bolster their pitching rotation, as he is a high-impact starter.

Tigers’ Casey Mize Would Give the Braves Another Star Starter to Work With

When looking at how well Mize has pitched in recent seasons, it is clear that he would be a significant addition to the Braves’ roster if they acquired him. The 6-foot-3 righty has been a bright spot for the struggling Tigers this season, as he has a 2.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 13 appearances. With numbers like these, he would certainly improve the Braves’ roster if successfully acquired.

Mize’s strong 2026 season comes after he was an All-Star for the first time this past season. In 28 games during the 2025 campaign with Detroit, he posted a 14-6 record, a 3.87 ERA, and a career-high 139 strikeouts. With this, the six-year veteran has hit a new level in recent seasons and would be a good pitcher for Atlanta to add because of it.

If the Braves landed Mize, he would give the front half of their rotation a much-needed boost. Contenders need to have strong starting pitching depth if they hope to go on a playoff run, and landing Mize would help the Braves get just that.

Braves Will Have A Lot of Competition if They Target Tigers’ Mize

With Mize being one of the best pitchers in the rumor mill right now, it is clear that he is going to generate plenty of trade interest between now and the trade deadline. Because of this, if the Tigers make a run for him, it is clear that they will have a lot of competition to acquire his services.

Pitchers like Mize are exactly the kinds of high-impact starters that contenders love to have on their roster. He has blossomed into a star talent, and it will be interesting to see if the Braves end up being the lucky team that acquires him this trade deadline.