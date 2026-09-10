Atlanta Braves Predicted to Sign Padres 6-Foot-3 All-Star Pitcher in Free Agency

The 2026 season has certainly been a good one for the Atlanta Braves, as they have an 85-61 record and are at the top of the National League East. Due to this, it would not be surprising if they are aggressive once we get to free agency this winter.

With this, the Braves are now already being connected to one of baseball’s top pending unrestricted free agent pitchers.

In a recent article for CBS Sports, Mike Axisa named the Braves among the top potential landing spots for San Diego Padres pitcher Casey Mize if he ends up hitting the free agent market this offseason.

“Mize has pedigree (No. 1 overall pick in 2018), an out-pitch splitter, and the skill and willingness to pound the zone. At minimum, he’s a solid No. 3 starter who can take the ball in the postseason, and there is upside for plenty more,” Axisa wrote. “Super early possible landing spots: Braves, Orioles.”

With the Braves needing pitching help, it is not necessarily surprising that they are being viewed as a potential free agent destination for Mize. He would be a strong addition to their roster next season if successfully signed.

Taking a Look at Casey Mize’s 2026 Season

Mize has appeared in 23 games so far this season split between the Detroit Tigers and Padres, where he has a 5-9 record, a 3.70 ERA, and 107 strikeouts. He has struggled since being traded to San Diego, though, as he has a 6.34 ERA in seven appearances. Although this is is the case, he also had a 2.70 ERA in 16 games for Detroit before the trade.

With this, there is clear reason to believe that Mize could heat back up if brought in by the Braves this offseason. This is especially so when noting that he is right in his prime at 29 years old. He was also just an All-Star in 2025, as he posted a 14-6 record and a 3.87 ERA in 28 games with the Tigers that season.

Braves Could Use a Pitcher Like Mize to Solidify Their Rotation Next Season

With the Braves being in need of another impactful pitcher, they should not be afraid to take a gamble on Mize. He is right in his prime and would be worth signing to a multi-year contract because of it.

If Atlanta ended up winning the Mize sweepstakes, he would be a strong pickup for the middle of their rotation. With this, it would not be too shocking if they pursued him heavily if he does not re-sign with the Padres.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Braves end up pursuing Mize this winter. The fit looks very good on paper.