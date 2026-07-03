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5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Cut By Current MLB Team

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 22: Chadwick Tromp #39 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with teammates after a walk off single to end the game in the eleventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will play the first game of their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park.

They will look to bounce back after dropping two out of three (also at home) to the St. Louis Cardinals.

5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Cut By Current Team

GettyChadwick Tromp #41, Adley Rutschman #35, Pete Alonso #25 and Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles look on during the ninth inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 29, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Also on Friday, news came out that a former Braves player had been designate for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles.

Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun wrote:Anthony Nunez and Jeremiah Jackson are back. Orioles place Ryan Helsley on the 15-day injured list after his elbow injury, use his IL designation to bring back Jackson before his 15 days in Norfolk, and add Nunez to the bullpen. Chadwick Tromp DFA’d, ending 3-catcher system.”

Tromp appeared in just one game for the Orioles.

Looking At Tromp’s Career

GettyChadwick Tromp #38 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the third inning against the New York Yankees during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 26, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Tromp is in the middle of his seventh season in the MLB.

He spent the first two years of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

The 31-year-old has had two stints with the Braves and Orioles.

GettyChadwick Tromp #39 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with manager Walt Weiss after scoring during the tenth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In total, Tromp has sent part of five years with the Braves.

He is batting .225 with 45 hits, six home runs, 27 RBIs and 20 runs in 80 career MLB games.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him for catching depth.

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Kansas City Royals in the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 50-35 record in 85 games.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten.

Orioles Right Now

GettyManager Craig Albernaz #55 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 12, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Orioles are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 40-48 record in 88 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Cut By Current MLB Team

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