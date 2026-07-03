5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Cut By Current MLB Team

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will play the first game of their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park.

They will look to bounce back after dropping two out of three (also at home) to the St. Louis Cardinals.

5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Cut By Current Team

Also on Friday, news came out that a former Braves player had been designate for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles.

Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun wrote: “Anthony Nunez and Jeremiah Jackson are back. Orioles place Ryan Helsley on the 15-day injured list after his elbow injury, use his IL designation to bring back Jackson before his 15 days in Norfolk, and add Nunez to the bullpen. Chadwick Tromp DFA’d, ending 3-catcher system.”

Tromp appeared in just one game for the Orioles.

Looking At Tromp’s Career

Tromp is in the middle of his seventh season in the MLB.

He spent the first two years of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

The 31-year-old has had two stints with the Braves and Orioles.

In total, Tromp has sent part of five years with the Braves.

He is batting .225 with 45 hits, six home runs, 27 RBIs and 20 runs in 80 career MLB games.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him for catching depth.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 50-35 record in 85 games.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten.

Orioles Right Now

The Orioles are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 40-48 record in 88 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten.