Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Reveals He Did Not Officially Retire

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants had the final game of their series postponed.

The Braves lost the first two games (on Wednesday).

They wrote (via X): “Tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. This game will now be played on Monday, August 31st at 6:05 PM ET.”

Braves Champ Reveals He Did Not Officially Retire

With the Giants in town, Jesse Chavez was back in Atlanta (he is currently their bullpen coach).

The 42-year-old is coming off a season where he appeared in four games for the Braves.

On Thursday, Chavez did an interview with 680 The Fan where he revealed that he is not officially retired.

Host: “Jesse, have you filed your paperwork? Are you a retired baseball player, or you just sort of thinking about things right now?”

Chavez: “Things have not been filed, but I have no intention of playing.”

Play

While Chavez is technically available, he appears to have moved on from his playing days.

That said, at some point he will likely officially retire.

John Shea of The San Francisco Standard wrote (on December 5, 2025): “Giants hiring another coach, the highly respected Jesse Chavez, bullpen coach. Good hire. Knows his stuff. Knows everyone in the game. Played for just about every team. Should fit in well.”

Looking At Chavez

Chavez was picked in the 42nd round of the 2002 MLB Draft.

He had multiple stints with the Braves (and helped them win the 2021 World Series title).

In addition to Atlanta, Chavez had stints with the Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over 657 career games (and 18 seasons), Chavez went 51-66 with a 4.27 ERA.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 46-27 record in 73 games.

They will now open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night at Truist Park.