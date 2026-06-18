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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Reveals He Did Not Officially Retire

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Jesse Chavez #60 of the Atlanta Braves is pulled from the game against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning in game one of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants had the final game of their series postponed.

The Braves lost the first two games (on Wednesday).

They wrote (via X): “Tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. This game will now be played on Monday, August 31st at 6:05 PM ET.”

Braves Champ Reveals He Did Not Officially Retire

GettyBullpen coach Jesse Chavez #75 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

With the Giants in town, Jesse Chavez was back in Atlanta (he is currently their bullpen coach).

The 42-year-old is coming off a season where he appeared in four games for the Braves.

On Thursday, Chavez did an interview with 680 The Fan where he revealed that he is not officially retired.

Host: “Jesse, have you filed your paperwork? Are you a retired baseball player, or you just sort of thinking about things right now?”

Chavez: “Things have not been filed, but I have no intention of playing.”

While Chavez is technically available, he appears to have moved on from his playing days.

That said, at some point he will likely officially retire.

John Shea of The San Francisco Standard wrote (on December 5, 2025):Giants hiring another coach, the highly respected Jesse Chavez, bullpen coach. Good hire. Knows his stuff. Knows everyone in the game. Played for just about every team. Should fit in well.”

Looking At Chavez

GettyJesse Chavez #60 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on May 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chavez was picked in the 42nd round of the 2002 MLB Draft.

He had multiple stints with the Braves (and helped them win the 2021 World Series title).

In addition to Atlanta, Chavez had stints with the Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over 657 career games (and 18 seasons), Chavez went 51-66 with a 4.27 ERA.

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 46-27 record in 73 games.

They will now open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night at Truist Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Reveals He Did Not Officially Retire

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