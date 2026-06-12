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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still Playing In Minor Leagues

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ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 09: Tucker Davidson #64 of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd during the World Series Ring Ceremony at Truist Park on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a series where they lost two games against the White Sox at Rate Field in Chicago.

Braves World Series Champ Playing In Minor Leagues

GettyTucker Davidson #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that a former Braves World Series Champion is currently playing in the Minor Leagues.

Tucker Davidson is a member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization (Triple-A).

So far, he has gone 3-3 with a 6.50 ERA in 12 games.

Looking At Davidson’s Career

GettyTucker Davidson #64 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Five of the World Series at Truist Park on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Davidson was picked in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Braves.

The 30-year-old was also a member of their 2021 World Series Championship roster.

GettyTucker Davidson #64 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on May 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following Atlanta, Davidson had stints with the Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals ad Baltimore Orioles over five total MLB seasons.

He has gone 4-10 with a 5.76 ERA in 56 career games.

Over the offseason, Davidson signed a Minor League deal with the Phillies.

GettyTucker Davidson #41 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on August 21, 2023 in Oakland, California.

Davidson could be a good option for the Phillies to call up at some point before the end of the season.

While he hasn’t had a good season in Triple-A, he is an ideal pitcher to have for depth in case of injuries.

Phillies And Braves Right Now

GettyTucker Davidson #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 37-31 record in 68 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Braves are at the top of the division with a 45-23 record in 68 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games.

On September 4, the Phillies will host the Braves in Philadelphia.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still Playing In Minor Leagues

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