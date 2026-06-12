Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Still Playing In Minor Leagues

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a series where they lost two games against the White Sox at Rate Field in Chicago.

Braves World Series Champ Playing In Minor Leagues

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that a former Braves World Series Champion is currently playing in the Minor Leagues.

Tucker Davidson is a member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization (Triple-A).

So far, he has gone 3-3 with a 6.50 ERA in 12 games.

Looking At Davidson’s Career

Davidson was picked in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Braves.

The 30-year-old was also a member of their 2021 World Series Championship roster.

Following Atlanta, Davidson had stints with the Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals ad Baltimore Orioles over five total MLB seasons.

He has gone 4-10 with a 5.76 ERA in 56 career games.

Over the offseason, Davidson signed a Minor League deal with the Phillies.

Davidson could be a good option for the Phillies to call up at some point before the end of the season.

While he hasn’t had a good season in Triple-A, he is an ideal pitcher to have for depth in case of injuries.

Phillies And Braves Right Now

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 37-31 record in 68 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Braves are at the top of the division with a 45-23 record in 68 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games.

On September 4, the Phillies will host the Braves in Philadelphia.