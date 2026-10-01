Chipper Jones’ Favorite Player Will Be An Atlanta Braves Free Agent This Winter

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will host the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park (in Georgia) for Game 3 of their Wild Card Series.

Whoever wins the game will advance to the NLDS to face off with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After winning Game 1, the Braves lost by a score of 4-3 (on Wednesday).

Chipper Jones’ Favorite Player Will Be A Braves Free Agent

With the Braves potentially having their season come to an end on Thursday, it’s worth noting that a key player will become a free agent this winter.

Mauricio Dubón will be available to sign with any team in the league.

It’s also worth noting that Dubón has a big fan in Braves legend Chipper Jones.

Jones spoke about Dubón in a recent interview with Rates & Barrels.

Jones: “He’s taken over as my new favorite player. I love the guy to death because whenever I come down, he comes and sits right down next to me. Kid is a sponge. He just loves the game of baseball. And I like to call him the Swiss Army knife. You can play him in left, you can play him in center, you can play him at short, you can play him at third, you play him at second. Doesn’t care. Just wants to be in a lineup somewhere and will give you everything he’s got. And I think this season could have been a lot easier without a PED suspension in spring training. Jurickson Profar was kind of going to be that Swiss Army knife, be able to play a little left field, DH, play the infield if pressed into duty. And with his suspension, it expanded Mauricio Dubón’s ability to play anywhere.”

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Looking At Dubón

Dubón is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He finished the regular season batting .276 with 158 hits, 12 home runs, 73 RBIs, 66 runs and 10 stolen bases in 153 games.

The 2022 World Series Champion has also had stops with the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers over eight total seasons.