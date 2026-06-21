Chipper Jones Made His Feelings Clear About Atlanta Braves Manager

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves played the final game of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park.

They lost by a score of 9-4.

That said, they still took two out of three games in the series.

Chipper Jones Made His Feelings Clear About Braves Manager

Over the offseason, the Braves promoted Walt Weiss to be the team’s manager.

So far, he has been off to an incredible start at the helm, as the Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 48-28 record in 76 games.

Braves legend Chipper Jones was among the people who were very high on Weiss at the time of the hiring.

Before the season, Jones spoke about Weiss in an interview with 680 The Fan.

Host: “Why is Walt Weiss the right guy for the job?”

Jones (on March 25): “Familiarity first off. Being here eight years, he hits the ground running in spring training. All the guys are comfortable with him… When you go into a new place, it’s a half a season before you know all your players, you know what situations they can be successful in. That’s not the case here. He just really is the guy I feel was the right move at the right time, coming in on the heels of Snit… I think he’s going to do a great job. The guys love him to death and are going to play hard for him. He’s going to hold them to a pretty high standard.”