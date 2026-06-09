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Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones Makes Heartfelt Post

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ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Chipper Jones #10 of the Atlanta Braves waves his hat to fans after the game against the New York Mets at Turner Field on September 30, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Braves won 6-2. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field in Chicago.

They are fresh off a sweep over the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

Braves Legend Chipper Jones Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyChipper Jones #10 of the Atlanta Braves smiles on first base after hitting a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Turner Field on May 28, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Also on Tuesday, Braves legend Chipper Jones made a heartfelt post (via X) for a fan.

@HotRodTodd7 wrote: “@RealCJ10 Saw the last one, appreciate any help for my son from my childhood hero! L/R Catcher trying to generate more consistent power. Thank you!”

Jones responded: “Love how athletic he looks at the plate. His set up is perfect! That being said, when they’re 10,11,12 yrs old, they have to grow in to and develop power. There is no secret sauce where consistent power magically appears. I wouldn’t change a thing. Keep this set up, bat flat, in the zone as long as possible. Singles and doubles will turn into HRs as he gets bigger, faster and stronger. He’s off to a great start with this set up!”

GettyChipper Jones #10 reacts to a David Ross #8 of the Atlanta Braves three run home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Turner Field on September 30, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Considering Jones is one of the best hitters in MLB history, that young fan will likely never forget the advice.

The Baseball Hall of Famer spent all 20 seasons of his legendary career with the Braves.

He retired after the 2012 season.

Fans Respond

GettyFormer Atlanta Braves player Chipper Jones walks to the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior the game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on April 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@modeania: “Mr. Jones, that is so damn cool you giving that man your thoughts on his youngster. You have MADE his day. Very cool indeed. Well done.”

@sportsandra: “Y’all!! Chipper giving really helpful advice to dad’s on twitter! yep! he’s awesome”

@haze_gray_NY: “I love the fact that he responded to this”

@jflannez19: “This is great! And I am a Mets guy. Class act who loves the game and….talking ball. Chipper hit for power vs us… LOL.”

@Twc1177: “This is why Chipper will always be my favorite player. My son looked up to him. One year at Braves fest it was absolutely busy. Chipper still took the time to sign my son’s baseball on his way to an interview. Stand-up guy.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones Makes Heartfelt Post

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