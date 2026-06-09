Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones Makes Heartfelt Post

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field in Chicago.

They are fresh off a sweep over the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

Braves Legend Chipper Jones Makes Heartfelt Post

Also on Tuesday, Braves legend Chipper Jones made a heartfelt post (via X) for a fan.

@HotRodTodd7 wrote: “@RealCJ10 Saw the last one, appreciate any help for my son from my childhood hero! L/R Catcher trying to generate more consistent power. Thank you!”

Jones responded: “Love how athletic he looks at the plate. His set up is perfect! That being said, when they’re 10,11,12 yrs old, they have to grow in to and develop power. There is no secret sauce where consistent power magically appears. I wouldn’t change a thing. Keep this set up, bat flat, in the zone as long as possible. Singles and doubles will turn into HRs as he gets bigger, faster and stronger. He’s off to a great start with this set up!”

Considering Jones is one of the best hitters in MLB history, that young fan will likely never forget the advice.

The Baseball Hall of Famer spent all 20 seasons of his legendary career with the Braves.

He retired after the 2012 season.

Fans Respond

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@modeania: “Mr. Jones, that is so damn cool you giving that man your thoughts on his youngster. You have MADE his day. Very cool indeed. Well done.”

@sportsandra: “Y’all!! Chipper giving really helpful advice to dad’s on twitter! yep! he’s awesome”

@haze_gray_NY: “I love the fact that he responded to this”

@jflannez19: “This is great! And I am a Mets guy. Class act who loves the game and….talking ball. Chipper hit for power vs us… LOL.”

@Twc1177: “This is why Chipper will always be my favorite player. My son looked up to him. One year at Braves fest it was absolutely busy. Chipper still took the time to sign my son’s baseball on his way to an interview. Stand-up guy.”