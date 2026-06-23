Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones Makes Honest Austin Riley Statement

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They are coming off a 9-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday (at home).

Austin Riley finished with one hit and two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Chipper Jones Makes Honest Austin Riley Statement

Riley has struggled in a big way this season.

The two-time MLB All-Star comes into the night batting .211 with 58 hits, eight home runs, 36 RBIs, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 76 games.

Ahead of Monday’s game, Braves legend Chipper Jones was asked about Riley in an interview with 680 The Fan.

Jones: “Honestly, it looks to me like he’s guessing from time to time. It looks to me like he’s behind the fastball and in front of the breaking ball and when he does get a mistake pitch, you know, he misses it… He’s not staying committed to the right center field gap in my opinion. And you know, when he does get pitches to hit, he’s missing them. And then at certain points it looks like he’s just making his mind up at times before the pitch is ever thrown.”

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Riley has spent all eight seasons of his career with the Braves.

In 2021, he helped the franchise win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

From 2021-23, Riley had hit 33+ home runs for three straight seasons.

Social Media On Riley’s Struggles

Here’s what people have been saying about Riley recently:

Brad Rowland: “Austin Riley’s last 600 plate appearances: .227/.292/.370 84 wRC+ 0.7 fWAR (this is not a small sample size, folks)”

@PatSports86: “The Austin Riley problem has no solution. We just have to suck it up, live with it, and hope he can find a way to be a league average hitter or just below it for the tenure of his contract. Maybe in 2032 we can just DFA him and eat the salary.”

@ChoppinBravos: “This game was the perfect representation of Austin Riley and why I’ve said all year it’s mental. The Braves were down 5-0 early and when the the stakes were low he had good at bats and 3H. His first at bat that mattered he looked completely lost striking out on 3 pitches only one was in the same area code as the strike zone.”

Even with Riley not playing well, the Braves are still the first-place team in the National League East with a 48-28 record in 76 games.