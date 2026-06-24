Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones Makes Honest Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement

On Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Braves continued their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The Braves lost by a score of 7-6.

Chipper Jones Makes Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement

The Braves have been playing without one of their best players (Ronald Acuña Jr.) since June 9.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on June 17): “Weiss said Acuña is a “long way” from returning. Because the hamstring strain is in the same spot, the Braves will be more cautious than they were when Acuña missed nearly three weeks with the previous strain”

In a recent interview with 680 The Fan, Braves legend Chipper Jones was asked about Acuña Jr.

Host: “Can I ask you to be Dr. Jones for a minute because everybody’s got a theory on every injury bug. Ronald’s dealt with a lot of it this year. Ronald’s had that stuff throughout his career. Is this the era of guys are in too good a shape or is there another theory guys aren’t properly stretched or is it just bad luck? Like do you have any insight on what’s happening with this stuff?”

Jones: “I mean, I’m not in there pregame not seeing what his pregame ritual is from a stretching standpoint. You’re talking to a guy that was from the Ken Griffey Jr. school of baseball. You know, they asked him why didn’t he stretch? And Ken Griffey Jr. was like, ‘You ever seen a cheetah stretch?’… I was on that same schedule. I’d do a couple of groin stretches and here we go. And it probably cost me later on in my career… The thing that is concerning for me is that like Ronnie’s not 35, 36 years old. You know, I mean, he’s going through his peak years and he continues to struggle with the soft tissue injuries… I’m sure that the Braves’ training staff and Ronald are just as frustrated with it. Some guys are just prone to have some soft tissue injuries.”

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Before the latest injury, Acuña Jr. had been batting .251 with 49 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs and 15 stolen bases in 53 games.

He is in his 9th MLB season (all with Atlanta).

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 48-30 record in 78 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 24-14 in 38 games on the road).