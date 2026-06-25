Chipper Jones Makes Honest Statement About Potential Atlanta Braves All-Star

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will get the day off following a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They got swept, losing all three games in the series.

Most recently, the Braves lost Wednesday’s game by a score of 5-2.

Chipper Jones Makes Honest Michael Harris Statement

Michael Harris didn’t do much on Wednesday, as he had one strikeout in four at-bats.

That said, the 25-year-old is on track to make his first career MLB All-Star Game this year.

In a recent interview with 680 The Fan, Braves legend Chipper Jones made an honest statement about Harris.

Host: “How pleased are you just from a hitter perspective to watch what Michael Harris is doing with his game? He is walking more. It’s not huge numbers, but you’re seeing that so maybe it’s more selective, but what he’s done offensively this year is kind of filling some of the blanks that we said we’re missing over the last couple of years.”

Jones: “Yeah, I think the adjustment lifting up his hands has really helped him not only from a contact standpoint, but a pitch recognition standpoint. I think with his hands lower tucked where they were last year, he was having to sometimes cheat a little bit because the swing was slower. Now he’s basically you know, coming down to the ball and and I call it down to it and up through it and you’re seeing him really back spin some balls. It’s amazing what a little bit of confidence will do because you know, we saw the opposite last year and to his credit he kept running out there and he kept playing great defense, but we all knew that there were some superstar qualities in there offensively and it’s just nice to see him make the adjustment, get that confidence, and start producing.”

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Harris is currently batting .306 with 81 hits, 14 home runs, 42 RBIs, 37 runs and four stolen bases in 73 games.

He is in his fifth season in the MLB (all with Atlanta).

Braves Right Now

The Braves will now open up a series wit the San Francisco Giants on Friday night at Oracle Park.

They are the top team in the National League East with a 48-31 record in 79 games.