Chipper Jones Made Honest Statement About Suspended Atlanta Braves Player

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the San Francisco Giants (at Truist Park) in Georgia.

The Braves lost by a score of 7-5.

Chipper Jones Made Statement About Profar

Despite their recent struggles, the Braves have been one of the best teams in the MLB this year.

It’s worth pointing out that they have been without 2024 Jurickson Profar (who was suspended for the entire 2026 season).

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote (on March 3): “Source confirms: Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar suspended 162 games for second violation of MLB’s joint drug policy.”

In an interview on March 25 (via 680 The Fan), Braves legend Chipper Jones was asked for his thoughts.

He was specifically asked about if he would have had a conversation with Profar (if he was still an active player).

Jones: “I like JP. He’s a good kid. He’s obviously made some bad decisions… You know, I probably wouldn’t have done it publicly or in front of the club, but you know, we probably would have had a conversation at some point. It’s just a tough one to… it’s a tough one to kind of realize, especially the kind of money that he was set to make last year and this year, and now he’s not going to get it. And, you know, kind of a tough conversation to have with mama and the kiddos when you get home, isn’t it?”