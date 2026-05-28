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Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones Makes Heartfelt Statement About MLB Career

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ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Chipper Jones #10 reacts to a David Ross #8 of the Atlanta Braves three run home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Turner Field on September 30, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will wrap up their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins Thursday’s game will take the series.

Braves Legend Chipper Jones Makes Heartfelt Statement

GettyChipper Jones #10 of the Atlanta Braves holds a press conference at his locker in the team clubhouse to address his retirement before facing the Tampa Bay Rays at Turner Field on June 17, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a recent interview on Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty, Braves legend Chipper Jones spoke about his legendary MLB career.

The Baseball Hall of Famer also made a heartfelt statement.

Jones: “I had an elderly fellow come up to me… He said, I want to thank you. For 20 years, whenever we we’re sitting in the living room on the couch, or we we’re around the dinner table; Chipper Jones was a huge part of our life. You were like a family member, but a family member who entertained us and gave us so many great memories… I’m getting chill bumps again… That’s when you realize that I have been in so many living rooms throughout the last two decades, and they do see me as a part of the family… It really makes me cherish every time somebody comes up and says, thank you for the memories, I make a point to shake their hand, look them in the eye, and say, thank you for saying that.”

Jones spent all 19 seasons of his legendary career with the Braves.

They made the MLB playoffs 12 times (and won the 1995 World Series Championship).

He batted .303 with 2,726 hits, 468 home runs, 1,623 RBI’s, 1,619 runs and 150 stolen bases in 2,499 career games.

The 54-year-old retired after the 2012 season.

GettyFormer Atlanta Braves player Chipper Jones walks to the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior the game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on April 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on April 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Braves come into Thursday as the best team in the MLB with a 37-19 record in 56 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 20-9 in 29 games on the road).

Following the Red Sox, the Braves will head to Ohio for a series with the Cincinnati Reds that starts on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones Makes Heartfelt Statement About MLB Career

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