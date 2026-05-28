Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones Makes Heartfelt Statement About MLB Career

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will wrap up their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins Thursday’s game will take the series.

Braves Legend Chipper Jones Makes Heartfelt Statement

In a recent interview on Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty, Braves legend Chipper Jones spoke about his legendary MLB career.

The Baseball Hall of Famer also made a heartfelt statement.

Jones: “I had an elderly fellow come up to me… He said, I want to thank you. For 20 years, whenever we we’re sitting in the living room on the couch, or we we’re around the dinner table; Chipper Jones was a huge part of our life. You were like a family member, but a family member who entertained us and gave us so many great memories… I’m getting chill bumps again… That’s when you realize that I have been in so many living rooms throughout the last two decades, and they do see me as a part of the family… It really makes me cherish every time somebody comes up and says, thank you for the memories, I make a point to shake their hand, look them in the eye, and say, thank you for saying that.”

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Jones spent all 19 seasons of his legendary career with the Braves.

They made the MLB playoffs 12 times (and won the 1995 World Series Championship).

He batted .303 with 2,726 hits, 468 home runs, 1,623 RBI’s, 1,619 runs and 150 stolen bases in 2,499 career games.

The 54-year-old retired after the 2012 season.

Braves Right Now

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 20-9 in 29 games on the road).

Following the Red Sox, the Braves will head to Ohio for a series with the Cincinnati Reds that starts on Friday.