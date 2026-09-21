Atlanta Braves Legend Chipper Jones Was Right About Walt Weiss

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros by a score of 4-2 (in Texas) to sweep their three-game series.

In addition to the victory, the Braves clinched the National League East division title.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “The Braves have won the NL East for the seventh time in the past nine years.”

Braves Legend Chipper Jones Was Right About Walt Weiss

The Braves are in their first season with Walt Weiss at the helm.

He took over a team that had missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Braves legend Chipper Jones spoke to 680 The Fan (on March 25).

Host: “Why is Walt Weiss the right guy for the job?”

Jones: “Familiarity first off. Being here eight years, he hits the ground running in spring training. All the guys are comfortable with him… When you go into a new place, it’s a half a season before you know all your players, you know what situations they can be successful in. That’s not the case here. He just really is the guy I feel was the right move at the right time, coming in on the heels of Snit… I think he’s going to do a great job. The guys love him to death and are going to play hard for him. He’s going to hold them to a pretty high standard.”

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So far, Jones (and the Braves) look correct.

Bill Shanks of The Bill Shanks show wrote: “Walt Weiss deserves tremendous credit for the #Braves winning the NL East. He had to navigate through a revolving door in his rotation room and inconsistency from many offensive players, and yet the Braves won the division. Credit Walt front and center for this happening.”

Looking At The Braves

The Braves are 92-64 in 156 games this year.

They will now have the day off on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Braves will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Georgia.

Following the Reds, they will play their final series of the 2026 regular season when they go on the road to visit the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Florida.