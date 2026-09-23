Congratulations Pour In for Austin Riley After Atlanta Braves Announcement

The Atlanta Braves fell in their series opener to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

However, before the game, the Braves posted on social media that they honored veteran infielder Austin Riley after naming him the organization’s prestigious Roberto Clemente Award nominee.

Riley is now one of 30 nominees, one from each franchise, competing for the league-wide award, which MLB announces during the World Series.

“Tonight we recognized our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award Nominee, Austin Riley!” the Braves posted on X.

Tonight we recognized our 2026 Roberto Clemente

Award Nominee, Austin Riley! pic.twitter.com/jyJpPvmTiN — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 22, 2026

What Is the Roberto Clemente Award?

The award, famously named after MLB legend and Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente, honors 30 players as nominees before selecting one winner annually who exemplifies a positive impact and involvement both on and off the field.

It was originally called the Commissioner’s Award, and MLB established it in 1971. However, after Clemente tragically died in a plane crash while delivering relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua, MLB renamed the award after him in 1973.

Congratulations Pour In for Riley

Riley received his first nomination for the honor this year, and his philanthropic work centers around supporting military members, veterans, and their families.

Fans reacted to Riley’s nomination before the game.

“Austin Riley is a great choice for the Clemente Award. Excited to see his impact!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Congratulations, Austin.”

Another person wrote, “A dude. Well deserved.”

“So proud of Austin Riley, voted for him!” a fan shared.

“Congrats Austin. Good for you, brother!” one more person commented.

Previous Winners of the Award

In 2025, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts won the league-wide honor while also playing in the World Series when MLB announced him as the winner.

Before that, Salvador Perez won the award in 2024, Aaron Judge in 2023, Justin Turner in 2022, and Nelson Cruz in 2021.

The Braves last had a player win the honor in 2005, when legendary pitcher John Smoltz took home the award.